EC Electric Earns Highwire Gold Safety Award

Jan 6, 2026

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Electric is proud to announce that it has earned the Highwire Gold Safety Award, recognizing the company's exemplary commitment to safety and superior performance in Highwire's rigorous Safety Assessment Program.

The Gold Safety Award is presented to companies that rank among the top contractors evaluated by Highwire. This distinction reflects EC Electric's proactive safety practices, effective risk management, and consistent dedication to protecting its workforce.

"This achievement underscores the commitment of our entire team to making safety a core value in everything we do," said Amanda Davies, Corporate Safety Director at EC Electric.

By earning the Highwire Gold Safety Award, EC Electric joins a select group of contractors recognized for upholding the highest safety standards in the construction and electrical industries.

About EC Electric
EC Electric is a leading electrical contractor with decades of experience delivering comprehensive electrical, technology, and energy solutions. We serve a diverse range of industries, including commercial, industrial, and government sectors with services spanning design-build, systems integration, maintenance, and emergency response. As part of the E-J Group, our recent acquisition enables us to expand our reach and provide expert service nationwide, ensuring that clients across the U.S. benefit from our commitment to quality and innovation.

