EC Electric Honored with AGC of Washington Safety Team Award

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Electric is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Washington Safety Team Award, recognizing the company's outstanding commitment to workplace safety and its success in fostering a culture of prevention and accountability.

The AGC of Washington Safety Team Award is presented to contractors who demonstrate exceptional dedication to maintaining safe job sites through proactive safety programs, comprehensive employee training, and effective risk management strategies. This recognition highlights EC Electric's ongoing efforts to set the standard for safety performance across the Pacific Northwest.

"Being recognized by the AGC of Washington reflects the daily commitment of our entire workforce to creating the safest possible environment," said Amanda Davies, Corporate Safety Director at EC Electric.

EC Electric remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards, continuously improving its programs, and partnering with organizations like AGC to advance safety throughout the construction industry.

About EC Electric

EC Electric is one of the leading full-service electrical contractors in the Pacific Northwest, delivering comprehensive electrical, technology, and infrastructure solutions across diverse markets. With an uncompromising focus on safety, innovation, and quality, EC Electric provides the expertise and reliability needed to power communities and businesses across the region.

Media Contact:

Laura Beyers

Proposal Writer

EC Electric

971.930.5402

[email protected]

SOURCE EC Electric