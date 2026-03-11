ECA Solar Surpasses 150+ MW of Shovel-Ready Assets, Demonstrating Scalable Multi-State Execution

WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECA Solar has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 150 megawatts (MW) of fully permitted, shovel ready solar assets across its core markets in the Midwest and Mid Atlantic. This milestone underscores the strength, scalability, and discipline of ECA's development platform and reflects the company's ability to consistently advance projects through complex development and permitting processes.

"At ECA Solar, we focus on project execution and our Kaizen process for creating mature energy assets," said Todd Fryatt, Founder and CEO of ECA Solar. "Surpassing 150 megawatts of assets reflects the discipline of our development strategy and the strength of our partnerships with landowners, communities, and investors. Our goal is straightforward: deliver well-positioned projects that provide affordable energy, support local economies, and create long-term value."

Trust is paramount for ECA Solar. As an invested steward, the company delivers de-risked clean energy projects that enable grid diversification while providing genuine benefits to landowners and communities. This commitment to responsible development has enabled ECA to consistently originate, advance, and prepare high-quality distributed generation projects for construction across multiple states.

"Reaching this milestone demonstrates the strength of our development engine and the depth of our pipeline," said Vincent Moschella, Chief Development Officer at ECA Solar. "Our team has built a repeatable approach that aligns landowner relationships, utility coordination, and regulatory execution into a development process that produces construction-ready assets at scale across multiple markets."

ECA Solar's current development pipeline totals approximately 1.3 gigawatts across multiple states, reflecting both near-term construction-ready projects and a broader portfolio advancing through various stages of development. This depth of pipeline supports sustained growth, capital deployment opportunities, and long-term scalability across diversified markets.

Beyond project development, ECA Solar is equally committed to community impact through its "Beyond the Grid" initiative, which supports local organizations and invests directly in the communities where projects are developed. Through charitable contributions and community benefit agreements tied to its projects, ECA Solar is expected to contribute more than $3 million to local volunteer fire departments and community organizations, reinforcing the company's belief that renewable energy development should generate meaningful social and economic value alongside clean power generation.

