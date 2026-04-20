Through this partnership, the university is rolling out a streamlined, inclusive approach that makes it easier for students to obtain required course materials while promoting greater affordability and access.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com, a leading provider of course material solutions, is proud to partner with Grand View University to launch Viking CourseWorks, the university's new equitable access program. Serving more than 1,800 students, GVU is a private institution located in Des Moines, Iowa, offering more than 65 academic programs, including bachelor's and master's degrees, as well as certificate and post-graduate certificate programs.

eCampus.com and Grand View University announce partnership to launch Equitable Access Course Materials Program

After a comprehensive evaluation process, Grand View University selected eCampus.com for its strong alignment with the university's commitment to supporting both the student and faculty experience. Beginning in Fall 2026, the program will ensure students receive required course materials on or before the first day of class at an affordable cost.

"We selected eCampus.com as our partner because of their extensive experience and affordable solutions in providing equitable access programs to higher education institutions like ours," stated Tim Reger, Director of Bookstore and Campus Services at Grand View University.

As part of Grand View University's ongoing commitment to easing the financial challenges associated with course materials, this innovative initiative is designed to help ease the financial burden students often face when purchasing textbooks and learning materials. Under this program, students will receive all required course materials, including both physical textbooks and digital materials, aligned with their class schedules and delivered before the start of classes.

Physical textbooks can be picked up conveniently on campus, while digital materials are accessible through eCampus.com's digital bookshelf or through Blackboard, GVU's Learning Management System. Integration with GVU's Student Information System allows students to access their customized online bookstore and student dashboard via Single Sign-On (SSO), streamlining access and removing barriers to course resources.

The program not only makes course materials more affordable and accessible for students, but it also provides valuable benefits for faculty. Instructors can use eCampus.com's intuitive adoption platform to choose the most suitable materials for their courses, regardless of publisher or format. Faculty also have access to detailed adoption analytics and a student readiness dashboard, offering real-time insights into student purchasing patterns. These tools enable data-driven decisions that enhance academic outcomes and ensure students are fully prepared from the first day of class.

"Providing students with affordable access to course materials is essential for their success," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We are proud to partner with Grand View University to offer a modern, equitable access program that benefits both students and faculty. By reducing costs and ensuring students have the materials they need from day one, this initiative helps create a more supportive and equitable academic environment."

About Grand View University

Grand View University, located in Des Moines, IA, has a student body of approximately 2,000 in 40 undergraduate and eight graduate programs. Grand View is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Find out more at www.grandview.edu.

About eCampus.com ALL Access

eCampus.com ALL Access is amplifying student success by providing an all-inclusive solution to discover, manage, and distribute course materials. The ALL Access program, part of the eCampus.com Course Material Solutions suite, helps institutions provide 100% of their students with 100% of their required course materials—print or digital—for one low, flat-rate fee included on the student bill. Faculty and administration benefit from an intuitive online adoption tool with the academic freedom to choose the content and format that best serve the needs of professors and students, regardless of publisher or platform. Students enjoy significant savings off current textbook prices, all delivered to their doorstep or desired campus location. Learn more at ecampushighered.com.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

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SOURCE eCampus.com