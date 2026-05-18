With an enhanced equitable access course materials program and a reimagined campus store, the partnership supports student success both online and on campus.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union, a comprehensive, private institution in Alliance, Ohio, has named eCampus.com as its new official course materials and retail partner. Beginning July 2026, eCampus.com will take over management and operations of the University's physical campus store and equitable access course materials program, Raider Ready, replacing the previous bookstore services provided by Barnes & Noble.

University of Mount Union Partners with eCampus.com to Strengthen Equitable Access Course Materials Program and the Campus Store Experience

This partnership is designed to elevate the student experience by offering more convenient and affordable access to course materials, along with an improved retail experience both in-store and online. Through this collaboration, the University of Mount Union and eCampus.com reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting the academic success and overall experience of the Mount Union community.

"We are excited to partner with eCampus.com on this initiative, continuing our commitment to include course materials in tuition and ensuring all undergraduate students have day-one access to the resources they need," said Patrick Heddleston, senior vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer at the University of Mount Union. "In addition, this partnership will bring a revitalized approach to the University Store's merchandising – both in-store and online – enhancing the overall campus experience for our students and all members of the Mount Union family."

This innovative initiative reinforces the University of Mount Union's commitment to reducing the financial burden students often face when purchasing textbooks and learning materials. Through Raider Ready, students will automatically receive all required course materials, including print textbooks and digital resources, on or before the first day of class.

Physical textbooks will be available for convenient on-campus pickup at the University Store. Digital materials can be accessed through the University's learning management system, Brightspace, or eCampus.com's digital bookshelf. In addition, eCampus.com will integrate directly with the University of Mount Union's student information system, allowing students to access a personalized dashboard through single sign-on (SSO), simplifying the process and removing barriers to access.

In addition to improving affordability and convenience for students, the program delivers meaningful benefits for faculty. eCampus.com's intuitive adoption platform gives instructors full flexibility to select the course materials that best fit their needs, regardless of publisher or format. Faculty also have access to detailed adoption analytics and a student readiness dashboard, offering real-time insights into student purchasing behavior. These tools enable more informed, data-driven decisions that support stronger academic outcomes and help ensure students are prepared from the first day of class.

eCampus.com will also bring its retail management expertise to the University of Mount Union by assuming full operations of the physical campus store in July 2026. The reimagined space will offer a modern, welcoming retail environment designed to better serve the needs of students, faculty, staff, and visitors alike.

The new store will feature an expanded and thoughtfully curated selection of University of Mount Union merchandise, including apparel, accessories, and gift items at a variety of price points, ensuring options for every budget. From everyday essentials to spirit wear and specialty items, the enhanced retail experience will provide the campus community with greater choice and convenience both in-store and online.

Beyond its retail offerings, the University Store will function as a centralized service hub for course materials. Students will be able to pick up course material orders, return their textbooks, and access on site customer support for all textbook and course related needs. By combining retail and academic services in one location, the store will play a key role in creating a seamless and supportive experience for the Mount Union community.

"We are proud to partner with the University of Mount Union and support its commitment to student success," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "This collaboration highlights how a modern, hybrid bookstore model can expand access to affordable course materials while strengthening the overall campus experience. From our low-cost rental program with convenient campus pickup to a reimagined retail environment that celebrates the University of Mount Union brand, we are creating a more connected and engaging experience for students, faculty, and the broader campus community."

About the University of Mount Union

The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846, is a comprehensive, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition. The University is located in Alliance, Ohio, 80 miles from both Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Mount Union offers an array of broad-based and career-specific undergraduate and graduate programs to its 2,200 students. Ensuring its education is accessible to students of all backgrounds, 99% of Mount Union students receive some form of financial aid. As a result, the University was named fourth in Ohio for Best Value among Midwest Regional Universities by U.S. News and World Report for 2026. The University is committed to providing a student-centered approach and an exceptional educational experience. For more information, visit mountunion.edu.

About eCampus.com ALL Access

eCampus.com ALL Access is amplifying student success by providing an all-inclusive solution to discover, manage, and distribute course materials. The ALL Access program, part of the eCampus.com Course Material Solutions suite, helps institutions provide 100% of their students with 100% of their required course materials—print or digital—for one low, flat-rate fee included on the student bill. Faculty and administration benefit from an intuitive online adoption tool with the academic freedom to choose the content and format that best serve the needs of professors and students, regardless of publisher or platform. Students enjoy significant savings off current textbook prices, all delivered to their doorstep or desired campus location. Learn more at ecampushighered.com.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

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SOURCE eCampus.com