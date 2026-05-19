Building on the successful rollout of its online bookstore in 2024, Catholic University of America is expanding its collaboration with eCampus.com to further enhance and modernize campus retail services.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catholic University of America is expanding its partnership with eCampus.com to further enhance campus retail operations and strengthen the overall student experience. Building on the successful launch of The Catholic University of America Online Bookstore in 2024, the expanded collaboration focuses on delivering a more connected and seamless retail environment for students, faculty, staff, and the broader university community.

The Catholic University of America Expands Partnership with eCampus.com to Enhance Campus Store Experience

Since the initial launch of theonline bookstore, eCampus.com has supported Catholic University with a centralized platform designed to simplify access to required and recommended course materials. Integrated directly with university systems through Single Sign-On (SSO), the platform helps ensure students can more easily locate the correct materials tied to their enrolled courses while maintaining a smooth and intuitive ordering experience.

As part of this next phase, eCampus.com will also assume management of the university's physical retail operations, at The Cardinal Shop, bringing together online and in-person services under a more unified model. The updated retail experience will feature an expanded selection of Catholic University-branded apparel, accessories, gifts, and everyday merchandise, designed to reflect school pride and better serve the campus community.

"Catholic University is excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with eCampus," says Tim Carney, Associate Vice President of Campus Services. "eCampus has provided excellent service to our campus through their online course materials program. Now we look to capitalize on that service and expand it into our retail space."

The Cardinal Shop will also serve as a centralized hub for course material support services, including online order pickup as well as textbook buyback and rental return events. By bringing academic and retail services together in one integrated environment, the university aims to create a more convenient and accessible experience for the entire campus community.

"eCampus.com is proud to continue our partnership with Catholic University of America as we expand support beyond course materials into the full campus retail experience," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "Together, we're enhancing convenience, strengthening school spirit, and creating a more connected experience for the Catholic University community."

The transition of campus store operations is planned for June 2026, ensuring a smooth implementation ahead of the upcoming fall academic term and uninterrupted service for students and faculty.

About The Catholic University of America

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a chartered graduate and research center, the University is an R1 research institution comprising 11 colleges and schools and more than 30 research facilities, and serving more than 5,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie

859-514-6885

https://www.ecampus.com

SOURCE eCampus.com