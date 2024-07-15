eCampus.com Announces Official Online Bookstore Partnership with The Catholic University of America

eCampus.com launches official online bookstore partnership with The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC beginning fall 2024.

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eCampus.com and The Catholic University of America announce the beginning of an official online bookstore partnership. Founded by the Catholic bishops of the United States and a charter by Pope Leo XIII, Catholic University was created as the national university of the Catholic Church in America and has upheld the Catholic intellectual tradition for more than 130 years. Catholic University selected eCampus.com after a competitive search revealed the company best met the unique course material needs of students while ensuring academic freedom for faculty.

As this new partnership launches, eCampus.com will provide professor-required course materials to Catholic University students through the online bookstore's seamless single sign-on process. Students can order course materials at affordable prices and through a wide range of purchasing options such as new, used, rental, and digital formats. eCampus.com will also provide students with affordable and flexible shipping options at checkout that best suit students' unique needs and budgets. In addition to options offered through eCampus.com, students will also have access to the exclusive online Marketplace, where some course materials may be available to students at deep discounts through third-party sellers.

Catholic University faculty will utilize eCampus.com's advanced online adoption platform, giving professors a hassle-free textbook adoption process. With eCampus.com's advanced research tools, professors at Catholic University can research course materials with real-time pricing and availability, while maintaining academic freedom to align content to student needs. This allows professors the opportunity to select educational resources that will best suit both their course goals and students' budgets.

"eCampus.com is honored to partner with The Catholic University of America as their official online bookstore," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We value this opportunity to work with Catholic University, and look forward to providing students with affordable and accessible course materials to fuel academic success."

Judi Biggs Garbuio, PhD, Vice President for Student Affairs, commented, "After our selection process, it was clear that eCampus.com was the best online course materials supplier for Catholic University. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to them providing excellent service to our faculty and students."

About Catholic University of America

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and 31 research facilities and is home to more than 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 375 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com .

