Ecer.com Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Strategy to Reshape Global B2B Trade

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecer.com, a world-leading mobile B2B marketplaces for international trade, has officially launched a new AI Strategy. This initiative is designed to use artificial intelligence to reshape cross-border trade models and drive the industry's intelligent and digital transformation. This strategic move signals the start of a new, intelligent phase for the global B2B sector.

AI Drives Exponential Efficiency Across the Trade Chain

Ecer.com's new AI Strategy fully integrates AI technology into the entire foreign trade value chain—from business opportunity acquisition and supply chain matching to transaction fulfillment—to build a complete, intelligent foreign trade ecosystem.

The marketplace has already helped numerous enterprises achieve significant efficiency gains:

Invalid inquiry filtration rate has been reduced by 40%.

High-quality business opportunity conversion rate has increased by 65%.

Mobile transaction proportion has seen an average annual growth rate exceeding 40%.

Industry Leadership and Scale

Ecer.com maintains a dominant position in the global B2B sector:

Third-party data shows Ecer.com's monthly overseas visits exceed 60 million, ranking it among the global B2B marketplaces' elite.

It is ranked as China's Top 2 B2B marketplace and China's largest mobile B2B marketplace.

The marketplace hosts over 2.6 million registered suppliers and serves 4 million buyers annually, covering procurement agents in over 150 countries and regions.

Ecer.com boasts deep technical expertise, holding over 200 independent intellectual property rights in B2B marketplace construction, digital marketing, and big data over the past 16 years. Based on its solid technical foundation and excellent service, Ecer.com has been honored as a Google Premier Partner for ten consecutive years, winning important industry awards such as the Google Search Ads Innovation Award and the Google Overseas Technology Innovation Award, consistently staying at the forefront of global trade intelligence.

Industry experts believe Ecer.com's AI strategy will redefine B2B service standards for B2B marketplaces, pushing the entire sector toward intelligent and refined development. This strategic layout is positioned to inject new momentum into the expansion of "Made in China" products overseas.

About Ecer.com

Founded in 2009, Ecer.com is a premier mobile B2B marketplace dedicated to empowering Chinese manufacturers in the global marketplace. By integrating AI, big data, and comprehensive trade services, Ecer.com helps SMEs overcome international trade barriers, connect with verified buyers, and accelerate their journey toward global success.

SOURCE Ecer