Ecer's Senior VP Alex Chen Unveils AI-Powered, Mobile-First Strategy for Global B2B Marketplaces

Mobile-First: Building Seamless Global Trade Scenarios

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the interview, Mr. Alex Chen highlighted the core position of the mobile strategy in Ecer.com's development blueprint. He emphasized that with the rapid advancement of the global mobile internet and profound shifts in user habits, "Mobile-First" is no longer optional but a necessity. Ecer.com has proactively embraced this trend, continuously increasing investment in mobile product development and user experience optimization.

"Our goal is to build a 24/7, seamless trade scenario for global buyers and Chinese suppliers," stated Alex Chen. "We have enhanced mobile-end search and matching efficiency, instant communication features, and the VR Cloud Factory Inspection management system, making international trade negotiations as convenient and efficient as daily social interactions."

A testimony to this success came from Mr. Zhang, General Manager of Shanghai Shenghua Cable (Group) Co., Ltd.: "It was unimaginable in the past that a single mobile phone could connect us with global customers. Through Ecer.com's mobile marketplace, we've achieved instant video communication with clients in Europe and the US, significantly boosting our order processing efficiency and completely transforming traditional business models. The ubiquity of mobile technology has broken through the time and space limitations of traditional offices, enabling a truly 'ever-running negotiation fair'."

AI Empowerment: Driving Precision Matching and Smart Service Upgrade

Turning to the hottest topic in the tech sector, Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Chen elaborated, "AI is reshaping the operational model of B2B cross-border trade." At Ecer.com, AI technology has been deeply integrated into several critical areas:

Intelligent Recommendation and Search: Utilizing advanced algorithms , the platform can more accurately understand the true needs of buyers, achieving intelligent matching between suppliers and products, and significantly increasing the conversion rate .

Utilizing advanced , the platform can more accurately understand the true needs of buyers, achieving intelligent matching between suppliers and products, and significantly increasing the . Supply Chain Optimization: AI models analyze massive trade data to predict market trends , assisting buyers in optimizing their procurement decisions.

AI models analyze massive trade data to , assisting buyers in optimizing their procurement decisions. Smart Inquiry System: Intelligent online customer service provides 7x24 hour response to global users' inquiries and common questions, freeing up human resources to focus on more complex customer needs and relationship maintenance, thereby reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Mr. Chen emphasized that Ecer.com's AI strategy is practical and business-scenario driven. Its ultimate goal is to "let technology be invisible behind the experience," ensuring users feel a simpler, smarter, and more reliable service.

Future Outlook: Mobile and AI as Dual Engines for a New Digital Trade Ecosystem

Looking ahead, Mr. Alex Chen outlined Ecer.com's vision under the deep integration of mobile strategy and AI technology. "We firmly believe that the combination of mobile internet and artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the working form of traditional international trade. Ecer.com is committed to being an industry explorer and practitioner, continually innovating and working with global business partners to step into a smarter, more efficient new era of digital trade."

SOURCE Ecer