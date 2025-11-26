Ecer.com Uses AI Innovation to Speed Up Growth in the Global B2B Marketplace

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global trade rapidly digitizes, Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are prioritizing "digital expansion" overseas. Ecer.com, a leading global mobile B2B marketplace, today announced a major strategic upgrade, deeply integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobile technology. This move transitions the marketplace from a simple "connection marketplace" to an "empowerment ecosystem," designed to help businesses navigate increasingly complex international trade.

Redefining B2B Value: From Tool to Ecosystem

The strategic upgrade at Ecer.com focuses on "Intelligent Empowerment" and "Ecosystem Co-construction." The marketplace is expanding beyond basic transaction matching to cover the enterprise's entire internationalization lifecycle, offering an end-to-end service chain that includes source matching, multi-language communication, digital factory verification, and smart logistics. This shift establishes Ecer.com as a trusted, full-cycle partner for SMEs, moving beyond the traditional role of an information intermediary.

Smart Technology Reshapes the Trade Experience

Ecer.com is pioneering the migration of critical trade steps—such as factory verification and business negotiation—directly to its mobile application. This significantly lowers business costs and enhances collaboration.

VIVI DENTAI LABORATORY utilized the Ecer.com mobile app to complete an online factory verification and negotiation with a US dental labs buyer in just three days. This real-time communication compressed a process that traditionally takes two weeks and reduced business costs by approximately 40%.

The marketplace further leverages AI to build a smart matching system and a 24-hour multi-language customer service system. These tools ensure precise supply-demand alignment and seamless, barrier-free communication, effectively resolving key challenges like information asymmetry and cross-cultural barriers in global trade.

Building a Global Trade Network

Over its sixteen years of development, Ecer.com has built a formidable network of 2.6 million global suppliers, with operations spanning over 150 countries and regions. By maintaining an "always-on international exhibition booth," the marketplace facilitates efficient showcasing of products and enables buyers to quickly secure high-quality supply chain resources, fostering an efficient and transparent new digital trade ecosystem.

An industry analyst noted, "By constructing a 'Mobile + AI' dual-engine driven trade infrastructure, Ecer.com is providing Chinese SMEs with a vital new impetus to global markets. This move is propelling the B2B sector into a new, intelligent phase."

About Ecer.com

Founded in 2009, Ecer.com is a premier mobile B2B marketplace. By integrating AI, big data, and trade services, it helps SMEs overcome international barriers and accelerate their global success.

