Ecer.com Unveils "AI Sourcing" System at China International Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair, Ushering in an Intelligent Era for Global Trade

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated China International Cross-Border E-commerce Trade Fair (known as "ICBE") grandly opened today in Shenzhen. As Asia's largest and most comprehensive national-level cross-border e-commerce exhibition, ICBE has gathered global e-commerce elites and top platforms. At this industry spectacle, Ecer.com, a global leading mobile B2B marketplace, introduced its brand-new AI-powered B2B solution, attracting widespread attention from numerous attending merchants.

Ecer.com's "AI Sourcing" System integrates highly efficient processes, precise matching, and revolutionary real-time, multi-language interaction. Through deep AI integration, the system continuously enhances the matching accuracy and communication efficiency in cross-border business, accelerating the intelligent transformation of global trade. Many corporate representatives experienced the system firsthand, witnessing its powerful capabilities in core processes such as smart product selection, supplier matching, and real-time interaction.

During the live demonstration, the system achieved seamless, real-time communication with users, precisely analyzing professional details like product specifications and delivery schedules. Its fluency and accuracy left a deep impression. Kary Ho u, Tra ding Manager of Guangdong Hwashi Technology Inc. , c ommented: "Ecer.com accurately grasped our business pain points, solving the long-standing issues of language barriers, time zone differences, and high labor costs that have troubled foreign trade professionals for years."

The unveiled "AI Sourcing" System is another major achievement of Ecer.com's long-term intelligence strategy. Previously, Ecer.com has consistently launched a series of AI applications covering the entire foreign trade process, including AI Product Posting, AI Promotion, and AI Customer Service. These collectively form a complete intelligent foreign trade chain that spans from setting up online enterprise shops and content operations to marketing, promotion, and efficient business opportunity conversion.

Third-party data indicates that Ecer.com's monthly overseas traffic exceeds 60 million, ranking among the top B2B marketplaces globally, and positioning it as China's largest mobile B2B marketplace. The marketplace hosts over 2.6 million registered suppliers and serves 4 million buyers annually, covering global purchasers in over 150 countries and regions.

Ecer.com boasts deep technical expertise, holding over 200 independent intellectual property rights in B2B marketplace construction, digital marketing, and big data over the past 16 years. Based on its solid technical foundation and excellent service, Ecer.com has been honored as a Google Premier Partner for ten consecutive years, winning important industry awards such as the Google Search Ads Innovation Award and the Google Overseas Technology Innovation Award, consistently staying at the forefront of global trade intelligence.

In the future, Ecer.com will continue to drive a smart foreign trade ecosystem to make global trade simpler and smarter.

Ecer.com is a global leading mobile B2B marketplace for international trade, dedicated to providing smart foreign trade solutions for global buyers and suppliers.

