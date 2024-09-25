ECHL and GameAbove Entertainment Partner on "ECHL Unfiltered" Docuseries

"Capturing the drive to advance to the next level for our players, coaches, and officials and showcasing their talents is what our League's development is all about," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The opportunities to capture the drama and excitement as this process unfolds are riveting and will highlight the ECHL's role in professional hockey's development in North America and the unique markets we serve."

Directed and executive produced by Tyler Nimmons, ECHL Unfiltered will follow a team's behind-the-scenes journey throughout a season, providing exclusive and unfiltered access to the raw reality of players, coaches, and communities that make up this dynamic league. The Idaho Steelheads, two-time Kelly Cup Champions, and affiliates of the NHL Dallas Stars, take the spotlight in the inaugural season of ECHL Unfiltered.

The narrative highlights a range of players, including experienced veterans competing for one last chance at success, and young aspiring rookies dreaming of reaching the NHL. It also covers the league's significant growth and explores the factors contributing to its expansion. The first season consists of five 30-minute episodes.

Hockey enthusiasts and sports fans can relish the dynamic and thrilling world of one of the most compelling minor professional hockey leagues through NHLN.

ECHL Unfiltered NHLN Schedule (all times Eastern Time zone):

Episodes 1 and 2: Sunday, Sep. 29 , 10 PM-11 PM

, Episodes 3 through 5: Sunday, Oct. 6 , 8 PM-9:30 PM

"It has been an incredible experience working on this project throughout the season," said Nimmons. "With how the season ended in the summer of 2023 for the Steelheads, we wanted to capture this pursuit of redemption. There's also the tale of what minor league hockey and the ECHL are about. The grit, toughness, the organizations, communities, the people, it's all there."

The ECHL has been steadily expanding since 1988 and has twenty-nine active teams, with five new expansion teams added since 2020. The league's commitment to community involvement and exciting gameplay has developed a loyal fan base. The ECHL's growing popularity is also due to increased media coverage, celebrity investors, online streaming services, and social media promotion.

About the ECHL

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province for its 37th season in 2024-25. There have been 752 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 12 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2023-24 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 29 of the 32 NHL teams in 2024-25, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove and its affiliates are CapStone Holdings, Inc. companies.

GameAbove Entertainment is an award-winning sports film production company and financier, delivering cinematic storytelling that captivates global audiences. GameAbove Entertainment aspires to tell compelling stories and is committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. Recent work includes Iceman: A George Gervin Story.

