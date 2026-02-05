GameAbove Announces Inaugural GameAbove Golf Invitational Featuring Elite NCAA Women's Programs

Created to elevate visibility for women's golf and provide a national stage for the collegiate game, the GameAbove Golf Invitational reflects the continued growth, depth, and momentum of women's golf across the NCAA. The invitational will feature a strong competitive field that includes more than 10 of the NCAA's top 100-ranked women golfers, highlighted by Oregon's Kiara Romero and USC's Catherine Park—two of the world's top-ranked amateur golfers—along with several nationally ranked programs.

Participating teams include USC, Tulsa, Arizona, Long Beach State, Hawaiʻi, UCLA, SMU, Eastern Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Colorado.

"This event is about giving women's golf the platform it deserves," said Jordan Young, director of golf operations at GameAbove. "The talent level in the women's college game is exceptional, and the GameAbove Golf Invitational is designed to showcase that talent while creating meaningful exposure for the athletes, programs and the sport as a whole."

To expand the tournament's reach and accessibility, Championship Golf Network (CGN) will provide live streaming coverage of Round Two and the Final Round on March 9 and 10, delivering national visibility for the competition and its participants.

"Live coverage is a critical part of growing women's golf," Young added. "Streaming the final rounds allows fans, families, recruits, and supporters to engage with the tournament in real time and helps build long-term momentum for this event."

Eastern Michigan University Head Women's Golf Coach Josh Brewer emphasized the importance of creating more opportunities for women's collegiate golf to be seen and celebrated.

"Events like the GameAbove Golf Invitational play a major role in advancing women's golf," Brewer said. "Partnering with USC and GameAbove allows us to be part of something that extends beyond competition and helps create greater visibility and opportunity for our student-athletes."

USC Women's Golf Head Coach Justin Silverstein highlighted the value of high-profile competitive environments for the continued growth of the sport.

"The GameAbove Golf Invitational brings together top programs in a setting that promotes both elite competition and exposure," Silverstein said. "Opportunities like this are essential for women's collegiate golf, and we're proud to help host an event focused on making a lasting impact."

The GameAbove Golf Invitational will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play across two days, with Rounds One and Two played on Monday, March 9, followed by a final round on Tuesday, March 10. A practice round will be held on Sunday, March 8. Spectators will be permitted on March 9 and 10, while the practice round will be closed to the public.

The 2026 tournament marks the first year of an event designed for long-term growth, with future opportunities for expanded media exposure, fan engagement, and strategic sponsorship partnerships aligned with the continued rise of women's golf.

Fans are encouraged to watch live coverage on Championship Golf Network on March 9 and 10 and to follow @GameAboveGolf on Instagram and @GameAbove on X for tournament coverage and updates. Explore more at www.gameabovegolfinvitational.com.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a privately held global investment company backed by CapStone Holdings Inc. Brands include GameAbove Sports, GameAbove Entertainment and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove is rooted in philanthropy and dedicated to inspiring greatness through sports, entertainment, technology and youth academies. To learn more, visit GameAbove.com. Follow GameAbove on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @GameAbove, X @Game_Above and YouTube @GameAbove.

