Echo Global Logistics' Announces 2025 LTL Carrier of the Year Awardees

Echo names six leading carriers as winners in its annual award program

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced the winners of its 2025 LTL Carrier of the Year Awards. This organizational award recognizes winners in three categories: National LTL Carrier of the Year, Regional LTL Carrier of the Year, and Platinum Awards. Winners were selected based on YOY shipment and revenue growth, on time performance, communication, invoice accuracy, claims, customer service, responsiveness, website effectiveness and functionality, IT cooperation/integration, safety consideration, and overall quality.

Congratulations to the following winners:

National LTL Carrier of the Year

XPO

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year

Pitt Ohio

Platinum Awards

AAA Cooper

Dayton

Southeastern

Ward

"We're grateful to our carriers for their hard work in keeping the supply chain moving," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "These awards provide an opportunity to draw awareness to how hard these essential organizations work and their commitment to quality service. Congratulations to this year's exemplary carriers."

"Echo's carrier partners are not just transporters—they're transportation experts," said Marty Martin, Senior Vice President of Sourcing at Echo. "We appreciate the effort our carriers put into every shipment to continuously provide on time deliveries and meet tight deadlines. To these outstanding organizations: thank you for all that you do."

While Echo is only able to recognize a select group of LTL carriers with this award each year, the organization values the strong, dependable partnerships it has built across the entire Echo network. Echo remains committed to developing innovative solutions that simplify transportation complexity through continued investments in technology and tools that provide meaningful resources and support for carriers both on and off the road. By working together, Echo and its partners can continue to create a more efficient and seamless transportation experience for all.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Parcel, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping, and Temperature-Controlled and Dry Storage warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics