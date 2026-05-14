Echo Global Logistics Launches EchoParcel for Scalable and Reliable Parcel Shipping Services

EchoParcel provides an end-to-end parcel solution powered by technology and strategic support

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced the launch of EchoParcel, a new solution designed to help shippers leverage competitive rates while simplifying and optimizing their parcel operations—all with Echo's multi-modal experts by their side.

EchoParcel

EchoParcel leverages the company's scale and strategic partnership with FedEx to provide clients with favorable rates and enterprise-level transportation management capabilities—enabling more efficient execution and improved cost control. With the introduction of EchoParcel, Echo has expanded its access to a broad network of parcel carriers to include FedEx via the EchoShip platform, alongside less-than-truckload (LTL), partial/volume LTL, and truckload (TL), giving clients the ability to manage and optimize shipments across modes with a single point of entry. For more information about EchoParcel and EchoShip, visit EchoShip | Echo Global Logistics.

"EchoParcel is a natural extension of our strategy to deliver more value through our technology and network," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "By adding parcel to EchoShip, we're enabling our clients to take a more integrated approach to transportation, improving decision making, service, and cost performance across their entire network."

"Shippers have historically managed parcel separately from the rest of their transportation network," said Frank Hurst, Executive Vice President of Operations at Echo. "EchoParcel changes that by leveraging our strategic partnership with FedEx, optimizing rates and connecting parcel into a broader multimodal strategy, helping clients simplify operations while unlocking better outcomes across cost and service."

EchoParcel is part of Echo's parcel management solution and supported by Echo's team of multimodal experts and robust carrier network, ensuring clients have both the technology and expertise needed to execute shipments effectively. EchoParcel is part of Echo's end-to-end supply chain solution and includes distribution and fulfillment, audit and analytics, and contract analysis.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Parcel, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping, and Temperature-Controlled and Dry Storage warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics