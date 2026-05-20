Echo Global Logistics National Sales Manager Named to 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking List

Echo National Sales manager Amy Molski was named to this award by the Women in Trucking Association

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that National Sales Manager Amy Molski was named to the 2026 Top Women to Watch in Trucking award list by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The editorial staff of Redefining the Road, WIT's official magazine, selected winners based on their character and recent career accomplishments.

"I'm honored to be recognized along with so many accomplished women in our industry," Molski said. "Representation is important in the transportation world and I'm proud to work at an organization like Echo which values and promotes the accomplishments of all of our employees. I'm grateful for the opportunity to encourage other women to pursue careers in logistics through my contributions at Echo."

Molski joined Echo in 2009, quickly rising to a management role with her dedicated work ethic and ambition. Most recently, she led change management for the first Echo sales team to adopt a proprietary enhancement to the company's Transportation Management system, including EDI load acceptance and load building. She went on to help drive integration of the tool across the organization, enabling sales and operations teams to streamline workflows and create a simpler, more optimized experience for Echo's clients.

"Amy is a natural leader who exemplifies Echo's values of working hard and always striving to do better," said Sean Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Echo. "With her extensive experience in sales and logistics, Amy has built strong, resilient client relationships that deepen trust in Echo and help deliver an exceptional client experience."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Parcel, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Drop-Trailer and Trailer Pool, Container Management and Drayage, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping, and Temperature-Controlled and Dry Storage warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics