Echo Global Logistics Announces Official Opening of Expansion at Iconic Chicago River North Headquarters

The Echo logo now sits atop the 600 W. Chicago historic Montgomery-Ward Catalog Building

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that after an extensive buildout, the company is currently the second largest tenant at 600 West Chicago. New signs with Echo's logo have been installed on the corners of the landmark building, which offers 1.65 million square feet in total space and many modern amenities.

The Echo Global Logistics logo now sits proudly atop the historic 600 W Chicago building.

"In 2005, Echo started in a single conference room in this building," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Today, we have 30 locations nationwide and thousands of employees. As one of Chicago's largest tech employers, it's fitting that our team works hard in a building with the Echo logo on it, visible for the entire city to see."

An iconic part of Old Chicago, the 600 West Chicago location fully meets the needs of a modern workforce and houses other tech-focused tenants. After consolidating two floors into one space to bring its workforce closer together, Echo occupies 185,000 square feet of the building, which can provide workspace for up to 1,250 employees who work hard to put technology at our clients' fingertips and experts by their side.

"It's a beautiful space with a great atmosphere and amenities that combine form and function to ensure our growing team has a place to thrive and continue the Echo success story for years to come," said Pete Rogers, Chief Financial Officer, who oversaw the buildout of the workspace as Echo consolidated its space onto the second floor. "This building is a terrific home for our Chicago headquarters and has been since our founding."

Located on the riverfront and convenient to public transportation, the 600 W. Chicago Building has upscale retail spaces that serve the surrounding neighborhood as well as the building's tenants. The renovated facility's interior upgrades and greater focus on outdoor access deliver a harmonious environment for tenants and visitors alike.

"Our buildout and recent renovations maximized the space for workforce collaboration," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resource Officer at Echo. "Teamwork is a core value at Echo — we achieve more by working as a team. Our new space reflects our company culture, which employees say is one of their favorite things about working at Echo."

This announcement is coming off the heels of Echo being named on the list of Top Workplaces USA 2024, further cementing the global 3PL as a people-first, employee-centric organization.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

