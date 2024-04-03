Echo Global Logistics Announces Winners of 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year Award

Congratulations to Echo Global Logistics' 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year award winners:

National Carrier of the Year

Estes Express

Regional Carrier of the Year

A. Duie Pyle

Platinum Awards

Southeastern Freight Lines

Pitt Ohio

Sutton Transport

Roadrunner Freight

"All of the carriers that keep the supply chain industry moving deserve recognition for their outstanding efforts and dedication to quality service," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "The Carrier of the Year awards are Echo's way of honoring these exemplary organizations by highlighting a few of the best of the best. Congratulations to these hard-working professionals."

"The carriers which dedicate their expertise to keeping shipments on the road and deliveries on time are an essential segment of our industry," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our LTL Carrier of the Year winners represent transportation excellence, and we thank them for their high caliber service and commitment to the supply chain."

Echo's LTL Carrier of the Year is an organizational award given to carrier companies that best measure up to Echo's own quality standards and core values as a business. Winners are chosen for outstanding service, commitment, and performance for Echo's clients and employees.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

