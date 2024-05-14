Echo Global Logistics CEO Wins 2024 Rockstars of the Supply Chain Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognized CEO Doug Waggoner for his contributions to the logistics industry

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced Chief Executive Officer Doug Waggoner has won a 2024 Rockstars of the Supply Chain Lifetime Achievement Award. This award, presented by Food Logistics, a publication dedicated to covering food product movement in the global supply chain industry, recognizes innovative individuals for their roles in shaping the productivity and safety of the supply chain industry.

"I'm honored to be recognized for a Lifetime Achievement Award," Waggoner said. "I'm immensely proud of the work I've accomplished in this industry over the course of my career, and Echo has been the perfect place to apply my knowledge, implement new innovations, and foster growth throughout the company."

"Seeing Doug recognized for his expertise and numerous contributions to the supply chain and transportation industry is well-deserved," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "Doug is an outstanding, accomplished, and dedicated leader who has led Echo from a small startup to a major industry contributor, paving the way for continued advancement for years to come."

Food Logistics' selected recipients for this award that go above and beyond to uncover ways to disable supply chain disruptions and enhance efficiency. The organization describes these individuals as passionate, innovative, and inspired. Lifetime Achievement Award winners demonstrate exemplary additions to their areas of expertise through a lengthy career in leadership.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

