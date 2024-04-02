Echo Global Logistics Announces Partnership with PGA TOUR Professional Denny McCarthy

McCarthy will support the Echo brand at tournaments in a multi-year contract

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has announced it has signed a brand partnership with PGA TOUR professional Denny McCarthy. McCarthy will represent Echo in various ways, including on social media, co-branded logo placements, and in-person at golf tournaments and events.

"I'm proud to partner with a third-party logistics (3PL) firm like Echo," McCarthy said. "Its reputation as a trusted transportation industry leader is well known and I look forward to representing their dedicated team and tech-enabled solutions."

"We're excited to begin this new partnership with Denny," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "He's a hard-working professional who's climbed his way into the upper echelon of the PGA TOUR. His work ethic and professionalism represent traits that Echo has built its reputation on, and we are proud to partner with Denny to represent our brand."

McCarthy has become a well-known PGA TOUR player in recent years. He recorded top-25 finishes in Honolulu and Phoenix to start 2024. McCarthy competed in 30 tournaments last season, collecting eight finishes in the top 10 and 15 in the top 25. After a T-4 performance in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he finished runner-up in the Memorial Tournament and added a T-20 in the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. McCarthy closed last year with a T-5 finish in St. Simons Island. He recorded his first top 10 in a major in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts after closing 68-68 to finish T-7. The Jupiter, FL resident was a two-time All-American at the University of Virginia and turned pro in 2015. In last season's FedExCup, McCarthy finished 33rd. He is currently ranked 51st in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"Having Denny as a brand ambassador for Echo is a natural fit. Just like Echo leverages technology and expertise in logistics, Denny does the same in the game of golf," said Christopher Clemmensen, EVP of Marketing at Echo. "We look forward to working with Denny as he represents Echo and helps us build awareness around simplifying transportation for shippers and carriers."

You can watch McCarthy where he will be making his first Masters appearance this April in Augusta, GA.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

