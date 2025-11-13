Echo Global Logistics Named a 2025 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation

This recognition marks the third year in a row Echo has won this award

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to the Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation for the third year in a row. This award, hosted by the Women in Trucking Association, highlights companies with supportive workplaces for women in all transportation industry roles.

"We're proud to be recognized for supporting our diverse community of employees at Echo," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Echo's experts include some of the most skilled and accomplished women in the industry and our company culture is emblematic of their dedication and proficiency."

"Our hardworking team members and their diverse backgrounds make our company strong," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "These individuals bring their own every day, encourage each other to grow, and work hard and hustle, contributing to our success in delivering advanced transportation solutions to our clients and carriers."

Echo's company offerings contributed to this recognition. Programs such as Echo's employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs), foster inclusivity, empowerment, and support for individuals of varying backgrounds and identities. One such BRG, Women at Echo, is dedicated to advancing gender equity, supporting the professional growth and leadership of all women employees, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce that drives success across departments and locations. Learn more about Women at Echo: Inclusion and Belonging | Echo Global Logistics.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000+ clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

