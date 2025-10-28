Echo Global Logistics Named to 2026 FreightTech 25 by FreightWaves

This recognition marks the fourth year Echo has won this distinguished award

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to FreightWaves' 2026 FreightTech 25 list. The FreightTech 25 honors the most innovative companies in transportation and logistics over the past calendar year and is open to transportation providers as well as technology companies. This award recognizes the top 25 companies that are changing the industry landscape through advanced technology.

"Technology is central to everything we do at Echo," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our advanced, technology-enabled solutions allow Echo to provide exemplary logistics services for our extensive network of clients and carriers. By investing in the latest in AI, machine learning, and data analytics, Echo is equipped to simplify every facet of the transportation process."

"We're proud to once again be recognized as a leading technology innovator in the logistics space," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "We're excited to continue to roll out new solutions, made possible through our proprietary technology, and look forward to continuing to provide the highly capable and scalable services our clients and carriers count on every day."

The 2026 FreightTech 25 recipients were revealed during the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Echo was included as part of the original FreightTech 100 list, highlighting the company's innovative technology.

"Investing in technology is key for the transportation industry," said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves. "Echo Global Logistics has been a leader in this movement for two decades and continues to demonstrate their aptitude with an extensive technology suite."

Echo's technology leverages the latest in AI and automation to integrate with existing systems to support shipper and carrier growth. From EchoShip, the company's online shipper platform, to EchoDrive, its carrier web portal and driver mobile app, to EchoSync, an efficient platform to enable API/EDI integrations with shippers, carriers, and third-parties, Echo provides industry professionals with the tools they need to easily navigate the transportation process.

Earlier this year, FreightWaves opened nominations for the FreightTech awards. An internal panel of FreightWaves experts narrowed down all the nominees to a list of 100 companies, the FreightTech 100. That list was then sent to approximately 80 CEOs, industry leaders, academics, and investors who served as industry judges to choose the top 25. Of the eight tech-enabled transportation providers who made the top 25 list, Echo was the second highest. See the full list of FreightTech 25 winners: 2026 FreightTech 25 winners revealed onstage at F3 - FreightWaves.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000+ clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

