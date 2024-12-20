Echo Global Logistics' CEO and President/COO Named Winners of the 12th Annual Globee Awards

CEO Doug Waggoner and President and COO Dave Menzel both were recognized for their leadership

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Doug Waggoner, and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Dave Menzel, have both been named winners of 12th Annual Globee Awards for Leadership. Waggoner won in the Chief Executive Officer of the Year category and Menzel won in the Lifetime Achievement Award category.

Doug Waggoner, CEO Dave Menzel, President and COO

"It's an honor to be named to these awards alongside so many accomplished leaders," Waggoner said. "I'm immensely proud of all that Dave and I, as well as the rest of our leadership team, have accomplished at Echo. Building the company up from a small startup to a major leader in the logistics space was possible through the development of advanced technology solutions supported by our dedicated team."

"We strive to lead by example and embody the core values Echo was founded on," Menzel said. "Developing strong leadership skills takes time and dedication, things our Echo team devotes to their work every day. I'm honored to be recognized for this award and excited to continue to lead Echo as we develop new solutions to simplify transportation for our clients and carriers."

The Globee Awards celebrate business leaders across a variety of industries. Winners are chosen through a peer-to-peer evaluation process by industry experts, business owners, and professionals, and recognizes both individuals and organizations. Hosting a variety of award initiatives, the Globee Awards seek to highlight disruptive products, groundbreaking leadership, and cutting-edge strategies for market advancement.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics