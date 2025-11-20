Echo Global Logistics CEO Doug Waggoner Named Notable Leader in Sustainability by Crain's Chicago Business

Waggoner was recognized for directing Echo's strategy to improve environmental efficiency

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has announced its Chief Executive Officer, Doug Waggoner, has been named a Notable Leader in Sustainability by Crain's Chicago Business. Under Waggoner's leadership, Echo has also been recognized on Inbound Logistics' list of top Green Supply Chain Partners for a consecutive nine years through its participation in the EPA SmartWay program, resulting in preventing 38,270 tons of carbon dioxide emissions from polluting the environment.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts to drive sustainability in the transportation space," Waggoner said. "As a leader in our industry, Echo is uniquely positioned to demonstrate how successful sustainable transportation solutions can be. Through environmentally conscious transportation, such as Intermodal and Retail Consolidation, we're able to minimize carbon emissions while saving time and money for our clients."

Echo offers solutions for all major modes, including services which naturally lower carbon emissions. One example is Retail Consolidation, which consolidates shipments bound for the same location into one load, enabling a more direct delivery process while limiting the number of trucks on the road. This also cuts down on product handling while improving on-time and in full (OTIF) performance. Learn more about Retail Consolidation: Retail Consolidation | Echo Global Logistics.

"Echo has been a longtime leader in sustainable transportation solutions," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations. "As a partner in the EPA SmartWay program, we're able to track and report emissions for carriers, ensuring we not only minimize carbon outputs, but also identify direct delivery routes and lower fuel costs."

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000+ clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

