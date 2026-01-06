Echo Global Logistics Announces EchoXBorder: Expanded Cross-Border Solutions for U.S. and Mexico

EchoXBorder marks the latest addition to Echo's growing cross-border operations

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced the official launch of EchoXBorder (Echo Cross-Border) for seamless customs brokerage services across the U.S. and Mexico. After expanding its presence in Mexico with locations in Mexico City and Monterrey, Echo continues to build on its decade of cross-border solutions with EchoXBorder.

"EchoXBorder offers the same expertise and advanced technology that our clients and carriers count on in our other areas of business," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "By applying these assets to customs brokerage, we're able to provide shippers with faster clearance, fewer delays, and lower costs."

"This approach to cross-border logistics enables operational gains through integrated logistics management between the U.S. and Mexico," said Troy Ryley, President of Echo Mexico. "Our team has extensive experience with customs brokerage and is equipped to help our clients navigate trade regulations and adapt to market changes."

EchoXBorder supports the supply chain with nationwide customs brokerage services across U.S. and Mexico, consolidation, deconsolidation, and inventory control at the border, and integrated customs and freight management for end-to-end control. Echo's bilingual experts have deep compliance expertise and provide a single point of contact for proactive communication. Additionally, Echo's advanced technology offers real-time visibility, reporting, and analytics to keep shipments on track. Learn more about cross-border shipping with Echo by visiting: Mexico Cross-Border Shipping Solutions | Echo Global Logistics.

"In addition to serving as your customs brokerage partner, EchoXBorder is fully integrated with Echo's transportation network," said Jose Minarro, Managing Partner for Mexico Client Sales. "EchoXBorder is an all-encompassing solution, built to serve clients with diverse needs. This includes customs clearance at U.S. and Mexico airports, ocean port clearance, and brokerage through all major land ports."

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

