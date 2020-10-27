Echo Global Logistics Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Frey Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business

This year has presented many companies with unforeseen challenges due to COVID-19, but under Frey's leadership, Echo quickly adapted to the new circumstances to keep its team members and business operations on track. With her team, she designed and implemented plans to ensure employees remain engaged and connected while working from home. For those who have chosen to return to Echo's offices across the country, Frey developed protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees at all office locations.

Frey has played an integral role in the continued advancement of Echo's Diversity & Inclusion strategies to ensure a culture and atmosphere of mutual respect, where employees of all backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities are empowered to reach their full potential. This is demonstrated through her key role in this year's launch of many new Diversity & Inclusion initiatives at Echo.

In addition, Frey delivered numerous enhancements to Echo's overall HR practices that further Echo's position as an employer of choice. Within the last year, she has spearheaded the launches of an upgraded end-to-end HR system, an improved performance management process, a virtual new hire sales training program, and more.

"Since joining Echo in 2019, Paula's leadership and expertise have been essential in creating a workplace culture that encourages our employees to succeed along with the company," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Her commitment to advancing Echo's HR practices has allowed us to continuously enhance the experience of our team members and attract top talent, even in the midst of a pandemic."

"I'm honored to receive this prestigious recognition," said Frey. "This award highlights the amazing work the entire Echo team does to build and enhance our workplace culture, and I look forward to our future successes."

Hailed as one of the world's premier business awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognize the achievements of women executives and entrepreneurs as well as the organizations they run. More than 1,500 nominations from organizations and individuals around the world were submitted this year for consideration in various categories. Over 180 business professionals working in seven specialized judging committees determined the winners.

For more information on the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

