Echo Global Logistics Expands Temperature-Controlled Solutions with EchoChill Cooler in Sacramento

The new, temperature-controlled storage facility marks the latest expansion of EchoChill's network

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced the expansion of EchoChill, the company's consolidated refrigerated LTL solution, with a new storage cooler facility in Sacramento, California. The facility allows clients based out of the Pacific Northwest, northern California, and the upper mountain states to access cost-effective, chilled LTL transportation via strategic freight consolidation. EchoChill's expanded reach now offers strategic solutions for clients who ship outbound from the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast regions.

"EchoChill provides an essential service to temperature-controlled shippers looking to move smaller volumes without sacrificing reliability," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "By offering consolidated refrigerated transportation, Echo is able to provide a faster and more cost-effective solution with lower claims potential."

With strategic freight consolidation, EchoChill combines smaller, chilled shipments into one full load, keeping freight on the same trailer throughout transit. This minimizes handling and eliminates extra stops, container switches, and lost time, helping preserve product integrity. Additionally, each EchoChill facility and trailer is designed to maintain consistent temperatures, ensuring products maintain optimal condition and arrive free from spoilage. Learn more about EchoChill: Refrigerated LTL Consolidation | Echo Global Logistics.

"Our Sacramento cooler offers extensive capacity and operates at a steady 34 degrees Fahrenheit," said Joe Amici, Director of Consolidation at Echo. "This new facility creates additional flexibility for our west coast clients and expands our national, temperature-controlled footprint. By leveraging consolidation, our clients can also benefit from a more eco-friendly shipping option."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

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Christopher Clemmensen

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Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics