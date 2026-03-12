Three Leaders at Echo Global Logistics Named to Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain List

Echo congratulates CEO Doug Waggoner, COO & President Dave Menzel, and EVP of Operations Frank Hurst

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced that Chief Executive Officer Doug Waggoner, President & Chief Operating Officer Dave Menzel, and Executive Vice President of Operations Frank Hurst were named to Food Logistics' Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award list. Waggoner won in the Leaders in Excellence category, Menzel won in the Top Transportation Professional category, and Hurst won in the Top Warehousing Leader category.

"It's an honor to see our leadership recognized for our industry expertise," Waggoner said. "Our team works hard to support each other and lead by example. The dedication and experience of our leaders, coupled with our advanced logistics technology, which includes AI and machine-learning, provides the essential services our clients and carriers rely on."

"Echo was founded with the goal of simplifying transportation," Menzel said. "Though we've grown exponentially since then, our vision has remained constant. Through this lens, we service everything from SMB with our self-serve online solution, EchoShip, to mid-market and enterprise shippers through our brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions."

Echo's leadership team is frequently selected to offer industry expertise and guidance. Through speaking engagements, thought leadership articles, and keynote lectures, Echo provides industry knowledge so that other businesses and leaders can benefit. To hear more of Echo's leaders' insights, contact the company's marketing department to meet with an expert or visit Echo's blog: Logistics Blog | Echo Global Logistics.

"Being able to offer food-grade and temperature-controlled warehousing and warehouse services is a unique solution for Echo as a leading 3PL," Hurst said. "Along with other innovative solutions such as retail consolidation to streamline shipping to mass merchants, Echo has the capacity to ensure freight remains in its optimal condition throughout every stage of the shipping process, where it's in transit or storage."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

