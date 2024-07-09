Echo Global Logistics Named a 2024 Best and Brightest Company to Work For

Echo has been named a Best and Brightest Company in Chicago as well as nationally

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named a 2024 Best and Brightest Company to Work For. This year's recognition marks the 11th year in a row Echo has been named to this award.

"It's great to see Echo continually recognized for our workplace community and culture," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "Echo aspires to foster a constructive environment that encourages team members to succeed in collaboration with one another and lift each other up with our wins. Being recognized by Best and Brightest demonstrates how every Echo employee supports our shared company values."

"Our advanced transportation technology is developed and supported in conjunction with the dedication of our expert employees," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Echo teams approach every project with enthusiasm and work hard to simplify transportation for our many clients and carriers."

The Best and Brightest community is made up of leaders and innovators who have proven to be employers of choice. Echo's commitment to its employees is exhibited through extensive benefits and engagement programs which promote positivity both in the workplace and the broader community. An example of this is Echo's Business Resource Groups (BRGs), employee-led organizations which drive engagement within local communities, as well as our company-wide mentorship program, and EchoGives campaign, where we match donations from employees to organizations of their choice.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

