Echo Global Logistics Named a 2024 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America

This win marks Echo's third consecutive year being honored for this award

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named a 2024 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America. Echo was selected as one of just 25 companies recognized for this award to mark the third consecutive year the company has been named a top provider.

"We're proud to be recognized for our food shipping and storage solutions," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Being able to offer temperature-controlled services allows food industry professionals to maintain the integrity of essential products, providing supply chains and consumers with the goods they need."

"Echo's temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing provides complete product control, organization, and cleanliness for food shippers," said Frank Hurst, Executive Vice President of Operations at Echo. "From our secure warehouse management systems to our extensive, nationwide network of strategically located facilities, Echo serves an important area of the temperature-controlled transportation sector."

The FSA Top Food Chain Provider program honors leading organizations which serve the food industry. Echo was selected for its extensive temperature-controlled offerings, including shipping and full-service warehousing. With nationwide facilities, extensive shipping capabilities, and 24/7 expert support, Echo offers year-round temperature-controlled services. Echo's FDA-certified warehouse solutions include display building, direct-to-consumer, forward stocking, and more, and are strategically located to serve 85% of the contiguous U.S.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

