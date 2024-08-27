Echo Global Logistics Named an Inbound Logistics 2024 Green Supply Chain Partner

This recognition marks the 8th year in a row Echo has been named to this list

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to Inbound Logistics 75 Green Supply Chain Partners list for the eighth year in a row. Each year, the editors at Inbound Logistics select 75 companies which actively go above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help the global supply chain become more sustainable.

"We're honored to be included as a Green Supply Chain Partner," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "At Echo, we understand the necessity of managing our environmental footprint and the importance of conserving natural resources, adhering to responsible environmental management practices, and achieving sustainability throughout our company."

"Echo optimizes transportation while encouraging sustainability in supply chain management," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations. "Through our technology and processes, we forward our goal of creating efficient supply chains, reducing waste, and decreasing carbon emissions with additional focus on reducing empty miles and optimizing backhaul opportunities."

Echo acknowledges that climate change is one of the major challenges of the current era. Given its unique position as a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), Echo strives to influence behaviors that drive positive, environmental change. Echo tracks and reports on its clients' carbon footprints and provides opportunities to manage them, and implements environmental policies aimed at eliminating waste, pollution, and environmental harm. For nearly 15 years, Echo has been an EPA SmartWay partner, a means to mitigate environmental risks for companies and reduce transportation-related emissions that affect climate change.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

