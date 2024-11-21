Echo Global Logistics Named to FreightWaves' FreightTech Top 25

This win marks the third year Echo has won this prestigious award

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to FreightWaves' FreightTech 25 awards for the third year. This list recognizes the top 25 companies that are changing the landscape of the transportation industry through advanced technology innovations.

FreightTech 25 logo.

"Technology is the center of all of our logistics solutions," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "We're proud to lead the way as we leverage the latest in AI, machine learning, and data analytics to provide our clients and carriers with the most advanced services to simplify all aspects of the transportation process."

"It's an honor to be recognized as a top 25 innovator, and a testament to our leading technology suite and team of experts that support it," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "By investing in the latest technology, we're able to leverage new advancements that optimize and simplify transportation."

This year's FreightTech 25 recipients were revealed during the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Echo was part of the original FreightTech 100 list, highlighting its innovative solutions.

"It's an important time to continue to invest in technology in the transportation industry," said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves. "Echo Global Logistics continues to demonstrate their leadership with an extensive technology suite that pushes the industry to continuously evolve and create new solutions."

Echo's technology suite utilizes the latest in AI and automation to integrate fully with existing systems and support shipper and carrier growth. From EchoShip, the company's online shipper platform, to EchoDrive, its carrier web portal, to EchoSync, an efficient platform to enable API/EDI integrations with shippers, carriers, and third-parties, Echo provides industry professionals with the tools they need to easily navigate the transportation process.

Here is the full list of winners: https://www.freightwaves.com/news/2025-freighttech-25-sees-a-shakeup-as-new-companies-surge-in-the-rankings

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics