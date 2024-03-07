Echo Global Logistics Named to Top Workplaces USA 2024 List

USA Today awarded Echo's workplace culture based on companywide employee engagement surveys

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to the Top Workplaces USA 2024 list. Hosted by USA Today, companies across the nation are selected for this award by way of employee surveys sent through the Energage Platform, a suite of human resources technology tools which enables organizations to improve and recognize business results and culture.

"Our workplace culture is integral to our success," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our dedicated employees who are passionate industry experts, combined with our proprietary technology, help us continue to provide the exemplary service our clients and carriers trust and count on."

"We're immensely proud to be recognized for our workplace culture and employee benefits here at Echo," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Echo employees embody our core values, including do what's right, better is the only option, and carry the load together. This is why employees believe Echo is an outstanding company to work for."

Through detailed engagement surveys, the Top Workplaces program draws on the experiences of employees across the nation to highlight companies which enable their employees to succeed. Results of the survey come from an employee's workplace experience and engagement with company culture. This engagement translates to successful retention, higher productivity, and positive business outcomes. Nationwide, organizations use feedback to recruit and retain talented professionals and positively impact business results.

"The Top Workplaces award is a source of great pride for companies," remarked Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "Organizations like Echo have built and nurtured people-first cultures that will differentiate them in a highly competitive market."

To join Echo's team, go to: https://www.echo.com/company/careers/open-positions/

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

