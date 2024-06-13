Echo Global Logistics President/COO Wins 2024 Pros to Know Award

This award recognized Echo President and COO Dave Menzel for his leadership and contributions to company growth

CHICAGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Menzel has been named a winner of Supply and Demand Chain Executive's annual Pros to Know Awards. These awards identify specific industry leaders and outstanding executives who pioneer change, growth, and efficiency in the global supply chain.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many other accomplished innovators," Menzel said. "I'm proud of the contributions I've made at Echo to establish our position as a leader in transportation technology and expertise. The ongoing advancements we make enable our clients and carriers to grow with us, allowing us to provide cutting-edge solutions to simplify transportation."

"Dave is an integral part of the Echo leadership team and helps us continue to create new innovations with his expertise," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "His high-level knowledge of the transportation industry and ability to navigate its challenges has enabled Echo to thrive."

Supply and Demand Chain Executive hailed this year's winners as passionate creatives, collaborative professionals, influential decision-makers, and expert mentors. Winners are selected based on their contributions to optimizing supply chains and creating safer, more efficient solutions for their companies. Recognized individuals transcend leadership and help shape supply chains for the better.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics