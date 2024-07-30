Echo Global Logistics Wins 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award from Food Logistics

This recognition marks the 8th year Echo has won this award

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named one of the winners of this year's Food Logistics' Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award. This initiative recognizes leading 3PLs and cold storage providers in the food and beverage industry.

"We're proud to be named once again for our capabilities within cold storage," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Echo's transportation management technology and expertise provides advanced solutions to complex problems for our clients and carriers. These innovative services extend to our temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing technology, providing unmatched services for food and beverage shippers and carriers."

"This award is a testament to the success of our full-service temperature-controlled solutions," said Frank Hurst, Executive Vice President of Operations at Echo. "With the capacity to handle temperature-controlled shipping, warehousing, and warehouse services, we provide high-quality options year-round, with expert support that reaches nationwide."

"3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Seventy-six percent of the winners plan to invest in software solutions this year. This is indicative of how forward-thinking these 3PLs and cold storage providers are, and how despite disruptions and other challenges, they continue to forge ahead."

Echo has strategically placed, nationwide, temperature-controlled facilities, which offer state-of-the-art tracking and 24/7 support to make cold shipping and storage easy. These solutions operate year-round, preserving quality with a full-service warehouse model that serves a variety of industries, including confectionery, food and grocery, and even healthcare products. Echo's warehouses also leverage the latest in automation and warehousing technology to ensure an efficient and high-quality storage experience.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

