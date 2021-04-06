Echo Global Logistics Wins Food Logistics' 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

After observing the ways in which the freight market was underserving refrigerated food and beverage shippers, Amici saw an opportunity to solve these complex problems. A common issue for many cold chain shippers is a lack of visibility and control in refrigerated LTL shipments, especially for those going into major grocery and retail distribution centers. Backed by Echo and its resources, Amici worked closely with those shippers to create a pilot refrigerated consolidation program focused on moving refrigerated LTL product out of the LTL network and into a load-to-ride shared truckload model.

With the support of Echo's leadership team, Amici worked with members of various departments, such as Carrier Sales, IT, Analytics, and Operations to evolve the pilot into a fully-fledged service offering that creates multiple efficiencies, such as higher trailer utilization, reduced time that products spend on a trailer, fewer out-of-route miles, and minimal (and often zero) cross-docking or pool points. Ultimately, this program results in lower costs, faster transit times, reduced risk of freight damage, and drastically lower CO 2 emissions and product waste. Today, Echo's refrigerated consolidation program continues to expand.

"Since beginning his career at Echo in 2012, Joe has grown into a true expert of food distribution, and his contributions to Echo's refrigerated consolidation service offering have been significant," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "His dedication to solving complex problems within the temperature-controlled food and beverage supply chain industry has allowed Echo to provide the best shipping solutions to meet the unique needs of our food and beverage clients."

"It's an honor to be selected as a recipient of this prestigious award and to be acknowledged along with other talented innovators within the cold food and beverage sector," said Amici. "This recognition highlights the hard work the entire Echo team put into developing the refrigerated consolidation program, and I look forward to continuing to scale the program to extend the service offering to more clients."

"These professionals are making waves in an industry upended by the global pandemic. Whether it's pivoting into a different channel or implementing emerging technologies, these supply chain leaders prove that hard work pays off," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic. I am honored to recognize these individuals and continue to extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the cold food supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep food moving through the chain in a safe and efficient manner."

Recipients of this year's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award include professionals from various industries, such as transportation and logistics, grocery and retail, technology, consultancies, academia, and more. Winners are profiled in Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

