Echo Global Logistics Wins Inbound Logistics' #1 3PL for Eighth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics' 2024 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the eighth year in a row. This win marks the 14th consecutive year Echo has been chosen by the magazine's readers as a Top 10 3PL.

"Winning this award for the eighth year is a testament to Echo's transportation solutions and expertise," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our advanced technology makes the shipping process simple, and our dedicated team helps our clients navigate the freight world with ease. Recognition like this would not be possible without our hard-working employees and our ongoing technology investment."

"Simplifying transportation and optimizing the freight process is what we do best at Echo," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Technology such as our self-service shipping platform EchoShip™ and carrier mobile app and web portal EchoDrive®, in conjunction with our devoted employees, sets the logistics standard for excellence. I'm thankful for our clients, carriers, and industry professionals who continue to support us with this recognition."

"It's great to see such dedication and appreciation across the logistics industry," said Felecia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics. "We host these awards to help Inbound Logistics readers recognize the top performers and showcase the best solutions. Echo's eighth win demonstrates just how much shippers and carriers value advanced technology and the expertise of Echo's employees."

Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards have been recognizing leading 3PLs for more than two decades. These winners demonstrate responsible and flexible service through the trust earned from their clients and carriers. Each year, thousands of the magazine's readers participate in the awards process by voting for their favorite 3PL. For the past 14 years, Echo has managed to maintain or improve its rank by providing technology at your fingertips and experts by your side.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

