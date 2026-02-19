Echo360 Partners with Exxat to Advance Skills-Based Learning

Partnership extends AI-powered video assessments to experiential education programs around the world.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and AI-powered education technology with the Echosystem™, announced a new partnership with Exxat, a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing skills-based learning that helps bridge the gap between education and workforce readiness.

A new partnership between Echo360 and Exxat will support institutions in connecting learner engagement, skill practice, and competency assessment across academic and experiential learning environments with GoReact, Echo360's AI-powered video assessment and feedback solution used by more than 500 institutions around the globe.

"Echo360's mission extends from the front row to the front line, and we are excited to partner with Exxat to advance skill-building and competency across both learning and practice environments," said Murad Velani, Echo360's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership reflects a shared focus on advancing skills-based learning wherever skills are taught, practiced, and assessed."

Exxat serves a broad range of healthcare and human services programs, including nursing, social work, counseling, teacher education, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. Through the partnership, Exxat will leverage an LTI integration with GoReact to support video-based skill practice, observation, and feedback across these disciplines. GoReact enables learners to demonstrate skills in authentic contexts while giving educators and trainers structured tools to assess performance, provide targeted feedback, and support consistent skill development at scale.

"The Exxat and Echo360 partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how institutions prepare learners for real-world practice," said Kunal Vaishnav, Exxat's COO & Co-Founder. "By combining intelligent video-based assessment with comprehensive experiential education and program management, we're equipping educators and students with the tools they need not just to succeed, but to truly thrive in an evolving healthcare education landscape."

Echo360 and Exxat will host a global webinar on March 5, 2026 focused on workforce-ready skills, how education builds those capabilities, and best practices for ensuring learners and employees are prepared for real-world practice.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), and assessment (EchoExam™) — now extended by GoReact's AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

About Exxat

Exxat is a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education, enabling stronger connections between academic programs, clinical partners, and learners. Through its integrated suite of solutions, Exxat helps institutions manage placements, onboarding, compliance, curriculum alignment, and student progress within a unified academic-to-practice network. By standardizing workflows and improving visibility across stakeholders, Exxat reduces administrative friction, improves student readiness, and supports more predictable, scalable pipelines into the healthcare workforce. Exxat serves programs and clinical partners nationwide across nursing, allied health, behavioral health, and public health disciplines.

Learn more at www.exxat.com.

