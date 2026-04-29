Echo360 Achieves WCAG 2.2 AA Compliance Across the Echosystem™

Exceeding industry benchmark reinforces Echo360's commitment to accessible learning experiences across global education and workforce environments.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and AI-powered education technology, today announced that all five solutions in the Echosystem™ are compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 AA standards.

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), define a globally recognized framework for making digital content more accessible to people with disabilities. WCAG 2.2 builds on prior versions with additional guidance to improve accessibility for users with cognitive and learning disabilities, low vision, and limited mobility.

Accessibility is a core pillar of Echo360's platform strategy and culture. By achieving WCAG 2.2 AA compliance across EchoVideoTM, EchoInkTM, EchoEngageTM, EchoExamTM, and GoReactTM, Echo360 is helping institutions meet and exceed accessibility requirements while delivering equitable learning experiences for every learner.

"Our mission and culture are founded on enabling transformational learning experiences for every learner, in any learning environment," said Kathryn Stewart, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Echo360. "Achieving WCAG 2.2 AA compliance across the Echosystem reflects our commitment to removing barriers to learning and gives our customers confidence that they are not only meeting but exceeding accessibility standards with Echo360."

In addition to receiving WCAG 2.2 AA conformity, Echo360 has also completed Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPAT) for each solution of the Echosystem. The company continues to partner with Level Access to support ongoing auditing and validation, ensuring alignment as accessibility standards evolve.

To further support its global community of educators and learners, Echo360 also aligns with EN 301 549, the European accessibility standard for ICT products and services, and Section 508 of the U.S. Rehabilitation Act. These certifications further ensure that Echo360's solutions meet the accessibility expectations of institutions and organizations operating across diverse regulatory environments.

More information about accessibility in the Echosystem™ can be found at https://echo360.com/accessibility/.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), assessment (EchoExam™), and reflection (GoReactTM) for lifelong learning. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jeff Peterson

Echo360

612-859-0488

[email protected]

SOURCE echo360