Echo360 and Epiphan Video Partner to Expand Global Access to Video Learning Technology

New collaboration among industry leaders makes EchoVideo compatible with Epiphan's lecture capture devices, empowering institutions with greater flexibility, accessibility, and value.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, provider of the world's leading transformative learning and AI-powered video learning platform, the Echosystem™, and Epiphan Video, the global market leader in room A/V lecture capture systems, today announced a new partnership that makes EchoVideo compatible with Epiphan's family of lecture capture devices. This collaboration expands institutional choice and flexibility, enabling higher education institutions worldwide to deploy video learning solutions that are more accessible, interoperable, and cost-efficient than ever before.

Echo360 and Epiphan have announced a new partnership that makes EchoVideo compatible with Epiphan lecture capture devices.

"Our partnership with Epiphan demonstrates Echo360's mission to deliver the most open, interoperable, and innovative video learning platform," said Murad Velani, President and CEO of Echo360. "Providing EchoVideo compatibility with Epiphan's market leading video appliances, enables institutions the option to continue leveraging their existing and future video appliance investments to dramatically improve their ROI; while continuing to experience the most advanced and innovative Echo360 & Epiphan learning video platform."

"Echo360 shares our belief that accessibility and reliability are the cornerstones of great learning technology," said Mike Sandler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphan Video. "Together, we're enabling educators to leverage Epiphan's trusted lecture capture technology and Echo360's innovative learning platform to deliver engaging, high-quality learning experiences on any campus, anywhere in the world."

Expanded Compatibility. Simplified Integration. Greater Value.

The EchoVideo/Epiphan partnership delivers four key benefits for higher education institutions globally:

Simplified Implementation: Reduces barriers of cost, time, and effort in deploying best-in-class video learning technology. Extended Value: Enables administrators to maximize and extend existing EchoVideo and Epiphan investments. Increased Administrative Flexibility: Empowers IT and academic leaders with cost effective options to choose or switch between compatible solutions as institutional needs evolve. Proven Dependability: Combines the exceptional uptime, reliability, and performance that institutions expect from both EchoVideo and Epiphan, ensuring dependable capture, delivery, and learning continuity across every classroom.

Early Access Institutions Signal Strong Enthusiasm for the Integration

Higher education leaders across Echo360's operating territories are already recognizing the strategic advantages of the EchoVideo and Epiphan integration:

AMERICAS REGION

"From an IT perspective, the EchoVideo and Epiphan integration is incredibly promising," said Bryan Libbin, Associate Chief Information Officer at University of Illinois Chicago. "Knowing that the software and hardware work together gives us confidence in performance, scalability, and long-term reliability."

EMEA REGION

"Bringing these technologies together enables us to enhance the learning experience at The University of Sheffield. Improved integration opportunities, device observability and connectivity options supports us in delivering our consistent AV strategy, which aims to offer a frictionless environment for all staff and students in our teaching spaces," said Tom Foster, Product Manager (Online Digital Education) at The University of Sheffield.

APAC REGION

"Standardizing on solutions that are designed to work together reduces technology fragmentation, streamlines operations, and strengthens overall system performance," said Scott Doyle, Audio Visual Manager at Swinburne University of Technology. "That's how we drive innovation while maintaining the operational discipline our institution relies on."

EchoVideo customers are invited to apply for an exclusive Early Access Program to experience EchoVideo + Epiphan compatibility, and a series of webinars will be conducted throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions to learn more. Register here.

"When two industry leaders like Echo360 and Epiphan come together, it sends a strong message about what's possible for education," said Troy Powers, Vice Chair of Higher Education Technology Managers Association (HETMA). "This kind of partnership removes traditional barriers and gives institutions the freedom to choose best-in-class solutions without compromise. That flexibility allows us to make decisions based on what's best for our learners."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), and assessment (EchoExam™)—now extended by GoReact's AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback.

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan Video is a global leader in professional AV capture, streaming, and recording solutions that power high-quality video experiences in education, enterprise, and live event production. From classrooms to boardrooms, Epiphan's devices enable effortless video capture and streaming trusted by institutions and organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.epiphan.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jeff Peterson

Echo360

[email protected]

612-859-0488

SOURCE echo360