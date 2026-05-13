Echo360 Names Tom Mendham as Global Chief Strategy and Development Officer

Education and training M&A leader to accelerate Echo360's global strategy, partnerships & growth.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and creator of the Echosystem™, the world's first Agentic AI Learning Transformation Platform, today announced the appointment of Thomas Mendham as its new Global Chief Strategy and Development Officer. Mendham will partner with Echo360's executive leadership team to accelerate the company's global growth strategy across education and corporate markets.

"Tom brings exceptional strategic, financial, and market expertise to Echo360 at an important stage of our growth acceleration," said Murad Velani, President and CEO of Echo360. "His deep experience across education, corporate training, and EdTech M&A, combined with his ability to translate customer insights and market trends into an actionable growth strategy, deepens our executive bench; and helps guide Echo360's next phase of global expansion, differentiation, strategic partnerships, and customer value creation."

A Proven Leader in Education, Training, and Strategic Growth

Mendham joins Echo360 from Houlihan Lokey, where he served as Vice President in the firm's Business Services group specializing in Education and Training. During his tenure, he advised on buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions representing over $3 billion in enterprise value, partnering with organizations across EdTech, professional learning, higher education, and workforce development.

Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Mendham held roles at Lincoln International, Fenchurch Advisory Partners, and Ernst & Young. He is a qualified chartered accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and holds a first-class honors degree in Business and Financial Economics from the University of Leeds.

Accelerating Echo360's Next Stage of Growth

As Global Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Mendham will lead Echo360's enterprise strategy, corporate development, market intelligence, strategic partnerships, and growth acceleration initiatives.

"Echo360 uniquely sits at a powerful intersection of education, workforce development, and enterprise learning," said Thomas Mendham. "With its global footprint and AI centric solutions that enable the development and mastery of both technical and durable skills, the company is at the epicenter helping institutions and organizations transform how learning is created, personalized, delivered, reflected upon, assessed, and measured. I'm excited to join Echo360 and the leadership team to help sharpen the company's strategy, expand the Echosystem, and accelerate the next stage of global growth."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), assessment (EchoExam™), and reflection (GoReact™) for lifelong learning. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sara Fusco

Echo360

330-338-8592

[email protected]

SOURCE Echo360