Echo360 Adds Global Corporate Market Leader

Entrepreneurial executive Reena Chawla joins company to fuel global growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS-based video learning platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any learning environment, announced today that Reena Chawla has been named Vice President, Global Corporate Markets.

Chawla is an accomplished entrepreneurial executive with over 20 years of leadership experience solving key customer and business problems by building strategies for global hyper-growth and scale. Prior to Echo360, she held various leadership roles in strategy, product, marketing and sales at EdCast. She has also held leadership roles at Touch a Life Foundation, Proflinx, Polaris, EDS/Western Union, and was also the founder The Brain Studio, a pioneer company in the field of brain fitness consultancy focusing on solutions and services for individuals, groups, and businesses.

Chawla holds an MBA, Entrepreneurship & Global Strategy, from Babson College, and an undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Delhi University.

"I'm energized joining Echo360 at this time of increasing momentum, and significant growth scaling our global corporate and events markets," said Chawla. "My entrepreneurial experience, paired with breadth of Echo360's inspired learning technologies and solutions, is a perfect match for accelerated growth in these markets."

Chawla joins Echo360 at a time of rapid innovation and increasing impact across education and business markets around the world. As back to school season nears for North America and Europe, the company is helping thousands of universities and K12 schools around the world prepare for a range of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning environments with their EchoVideo, EchoExam, and EchoEngage solutions. Similarly, commercial enterprises from Wall Street to main street are increasingly leaning on Echo360 solutions to provide employee on-boarding, and regulatory compliance training across on-premise, hybrid, and remote work environments with EchoAuthor solutions like Knowbly, and EchoEngage products like Dojo360.

"Reena is uniquely qualified to scale Echo360 in our global corporate market," said Murad Velani, Echo360 President and CEO. "She comes with deep domain expertise in technology, corporate, and learning sectors, a proven track record of results, and an entrepreneurial spirit that resonates with Echo360's DNA of innovation, velocity and growth."

About Echo360

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record, and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. www.echo360.com

