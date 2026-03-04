Echo360 Awards 2026 e3 Tech Grants to 15 Institutions Across the Asia-Pacific Region

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and AI-powered education technology with the EchosystemTM, announces the 2026 recipients in the Asia-Pacific market (APAC) of its e3 Tech Grants program, awarding more than $65,000 USD in financial and product resources to support innovative education projects.

The e3 Tech Grants program reflects Echo360's continued commitment to advancing equity, evidence, and engagement worldwide. The program has supported institutions and learning programs across multiple global regions through two distinct award categories:

EchoImpact Grants support research on how Echosystem™ solutions impact equity, evidence, and engagement in any learning environment. EchoInnovation Grants provide funding for institutions or organizations implementing innovative software solutions that advance equity, evidence, and engagement.

"Across the region, including our partnerships with all of Australia's Group of Eight (Go8) universities, we see firsthand how forward-thinking institutions are leveraging AI-powered solutions to innovate, expand access, and deepen student engagement for better learning outcomes," said Murad Velani, Echo360's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to collaborate with this year's grant recipients as they scale initiatives that make transformative learning a reality for more students and educators."

The 2026 APAC cohort represents a diverse group of institutions advancing evidence-based teaching and AI-powered learning innovation, including: Australian Catholic University, Manukau Institute of Technology and Unitec, The University of Queensland, University of New England, Australian Film Television and Radio School, Curtin University, National Institute of Dramatic Art, Open Polytechnic of New Zealand, Swinburne University of Technology, The University of Western Australia, UNSW Sydney, and RMIT University.

"We greatly value our ongoing partnership with Echo360, and believe the program provides practical support that helps us trial and refine initiatives that benefit our learners," said Associate Professor James Oldfield, Manager, Digital Learning at Manukau Institute of Technology and Unitec. "These Impact grants will help us to improve the accessibility of learning, in times and spaces that work for our learners. They will also empower our educators to meet the challenges of our rapidly evolving education environment."

Applications for the 2026 e3 Tech Grants in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) remain open through April 6. Additional details and application links are available at https://echo360.com/company/grants/.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and over 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), and assessment (EchoExam™) — now extended by GoReact's AI-powered video-based skill assessment and feedback. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

