Echo360 Announces EchoVideo Integration with Epiphan Pearl Appliances

Expands institutional choice with video streaming, seamless lecture capture, simplified deployment, and greater AV hardware flexibility, investment of choice.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the global leader in transformative learning and creator of the Echosystem™, today announced the general availability of its EchoVideo™ integration with Epiphan Video's Pearl™ family of video capture appliances. Following a successful Early Access Program the integration is now available to new and existing EchoVideo customers worldwide.

The EchoVideo and Epiphan Pearl integration provides institutions with greater flexibility in how they deploy lecture capture technology while continuing to leverage EchoVideo's enterprise video management platform. Institutions can deploy supported Epiphan Pearl appliances alongside existing Echo360 capture appliances or as part of new classroom installations—all while managing content through a single, familiar EchoVideo experience.

"The Echosystem has always been about giving institutions the freedom to choose the technologies that best support teaching and learning experience" said Murad Velani, President and CEO of Echo360. "The general availability of our Epiphan Pearl integration builds on our commitment by expanding hardware choice, simplifying enterprise deployments, and helping customers optimize the ROI on their technology investments."

"We're excited to see the EchoVideo integration with Epiphan Pearl devices is now generally available," said George Birchall, CEO of Epiphan Video. "Together, Echo360 and Epiphan combine enterprise-grade capture hardware with a market-leading learning video platform, EchoVideo to deliver a flexible, scalable solution that simplifies deployment while helping institutions create exceptional teaching and learning experiences."

Institutions participating in the Early Access Program have already realized operational and strategic benefits from the EchoVideo and Epiphan Pearl integration.

"The integration between EchoVideo and Epiphan provides important flexibility and expanded opportunities for our procurement and deployment strategies. It also unlocks new possibilities for how we design AV environments and grow our lecture capture footprint across campus. Combining EchoVideo's app-based CMS integration with Epiphan's centrally managed device presets makes connecting and configuring hardware a quick and easy process." Brad Leenstra | McMaster University | AV & IT Specialist

Enterprise Video Capture Without Compromise

The EchoVideo and Epiphan Pearl solution delivers key benefits for institutions:

Efficiency . Optimize existing technology investments while reducing change-management costs.

. Optimize existing technology investments while reducing change-management costs. Flexibility . Choose the capture hardware that best fits each learning environment.

. Choose the capture hardware that best fits each learning environment. Reliability . Combine trusted enterprise capture hardware with EchoVideo's proven video platform.

. Combine trusted enterprise capture hardware with EchoVideo's proven video platform. Scale . Deploy consistently across classrooms, campuses, and regions.

. Deploy consistently across classrooms, campuses, and regions. Future-Proof. Protect technology investments with an open, interoperable architecture.

The EchoVideo integration supports the Epiphan Pearl product family, including Pearl Nexus, Pearl Mini, and Pearl-2, giving institutions the flexibility to deploy the right capture appliance for each teaching space while maintaining a consistent video management experience through EchoVideo.

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader enabling transformative learning experiences for education and business through the AI-enriched Echosystem™, the world's first and only enterprise Learning Transformation Platform™ (LTP™). Serving over 2,000 customers and 5 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Echo360 integrates content creation (EchoInk™), video management (EchoVideo™), engagement (EchoEngage™), assessment (EchoExam™), and reflection (GoReactTM) for lifelong learning. Learn more at www.echo360.com.

For more information, visit:

https://echo360.com/the-echosystem/echo360-epiphan-video/

https://www.epiphan.com/company/

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tom Mendham

Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Echo360

330-338-8592

[email protected]

SOURCE Echo360