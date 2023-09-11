Echo360 Completes SOC 2® Type II Compliance Certification

Leading global SaaS EdTech provider committed to highest standards of security and privacy for customers and learners globally.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the most comprehensive, global, SaaS video and learning engagement platform for creating, delivering, and measuring learning engagement outcomes in any environment, has completed the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type II report for its cloud-hosted solutions. The milestone represents the latest in the company's ongoing commitment to meet or exceed industry standards of data security and customer privacy for the thousands of institutions and millions of learners it serves across education, business, and government markets worldwide.

SOC 2 is an optional yet highly regarded certification for SaaS platform providers like Echo360 and is among the many certifications and standards Echo360 maintains for security, reliability, availability, and privacy including SOC 2 Type I, LTI 1.3, HECVAT, and TX-RAMP.

Echo360 partnered with BDO USA, LLP to complete the globally recognized audit, following its successful audit and SOC 2 Type I compliance certification earlier this year. Established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines the criteria for managing customer data based on five trust service principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 audits are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization.

SOC 2 is an optional yet highly regarded certification for SaaS platform providers like Echo360 and is among the many certifications and standards Echo360 maintains for security, reliability, availability, and privacy including SOC 2 Type I, LTI 1.3, HECVAT, and TX-RAMP. The strong foundation and track record of security and privacy practices helped Echo360 receive its SOC 2 Type II certification in only eight months. "Echo360's entire Echosystem of SaaS platforms – including recently released EchoPoll and EchoExam – are designed, engineered, and held to the highest levels of data security and customer privacy," said Manoj Rana, Echo360's Chief Technology Officer. "Our SOC2® Type II compliance certification, especially considering the accelerated timeframe in which it was achieved, is a testament to Echo360's best practices and ongoing commitment to be the leader in enabling inspired and secure learning experiences at scale."

Echo360 is the leading interactive video learning management, content, engagement, and assessment platform serving over 2 million learners and instructors at more than 1200 higher education institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Built for the cloud and grounded in principles of learning equity, evidence, and engagement, instructors and learners around the world can use the platform from wherever they are, on any device, to create, record and consume content, give, and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their inspired learning journey. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

