Echosens Named a Top Place to Work in 2024 by The Boston Globe

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens, the leader in liver health, is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts, earning a spot among the top 20 small employers. This marks Echosens' debut on this prestigious list, published annually by The Boston Globe.

This accolade celebrates Echosens' vibrant and collaborative workplace culture, where engagement, innovation, and employee well-being drive the organization's mission to revolutionize liver health management and improve patient outcomes.

Over the past five years, Echosens has doubled its workforce while fostering a close-knit, family-style environment that emphasizes teamwork, autonomy, and respect. Employees value the company's comprehensive benefits and approachable leadership team as key factors in creating a positive workplace.

"At Echosens, we believe that a supportive, inclusive, and fun workplace fuels innovation and drives meaningful impact," said Jon Gingrich, CEO of Echosens North America. "This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our incredible employees, who are at the heart of our mission to advance liver health."

The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work rankings are based on confidential employee feedback from nearly 68,000 individuals across 323 Massachusetts organizations. The survey evaluates key aspects of workplace culture, including direction, execution, connection, management, pay, benefits, and engagement. Employers are ranked by workforce size, with Echosens earning recognition among the top small employers.

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and 180+ international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

