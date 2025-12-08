Echosens Named a Top Place to Work in 2025 by The Boston Globe

Second consecutive recognition reflects a mission-driven, people-first culture

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens, the leader in non-invasive liver diagnostics, has once again been recognized by The Boston Globe as one of Massachusetts' Top Places to Work, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

The annual Top Places to Work list celebrates companies that go above and beyond to create exceptional workplace cultures. Echosens' repeat recognition reflects its continued commitment to employee growth, inclusion, and well-being—and to maintaining a culture deeply connected to its mission of advancing liver health to improve lives worldwide.

"What ultimately makes Echosens an exceptional place to work is the shared sense of purpose across the team," said Jon Gingrich, CEO of Echosens North America. "People here believe in what we're doing—enabling better liver health outcomes—and they know their work makes a real difference in the lives of millions of people. We've built a culture that values openness, respect, and balance, where people feel supported to grow and collaborate. That's what makes our team strong and keeps us moving forward together."

The Boston Globe survey evaluates six key dimensions of workplace experience: shared belief in direction and values; communication and collaboration; opportunities for learning and growth; engagement and advocacy; fairness in pay, benefits, and flexibility; and respect and inclusion.

Echosens' survey results showed high levels of alignment with company direction and values, open communication across all levels, and a strong sense of purpose in the work employees do each day. Respondents also praised leadership's accessibility, focus on continuous improvement, and support for flexibility and work-life balance.

This recognition once again affirms Echosens' commitment to its people—the foundation of the company's success for nearly 25 years and the driving force behind its continued innovation in liver health and transformation of metabolic care.

For more information, visit https://www.bostonglobe.com/magazine/top-places-work/2025/.

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by more than 5,600 peer-reviewed publications, including nearly 220 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

SOURCE Echosens