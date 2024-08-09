EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Aug 09, 2024, 07:30 ET
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:
- EchoStar reported total revenue of $7.97 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $8.74 billion in the year ago period.
- Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first two quarters of 2024 was $312.97 million, compared to net income of $466.20 million in the year ago period. Diluted loss per share was $1.15, compared to earnings per share of $1.51 in the year ago period.
- Consolidated OIBDA totaled $912.31 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $1.32 billion in the year ago period. (See OIBDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)
"The EchoStar team continued to perform as planned in the second quarter of 2024. We directed efforts on aligning key business synergies and objectives, focusing on profitable customer acquisition and retention efforts, and making improvements in our go-to-market approach for Retail Wireless," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, we are in constructive discussions to address necessary financing, working to strengthen our consumer offerings and value propositions, enhancing our state-of-the-art Open RAN network, and driving profitability across the enterprise."
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:
- Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 104,000 in the second quarter, compared to 294,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.07 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.07 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.00 million SLING TV subscribers. This change in net Pay-TV subscriber losses resulted from SLING TV subscriber additions in the second quarter compared to losses in the year ago quarter and a decrease in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to a lower DISH TV churn rate, offset by lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations.
- Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 16,000 in the second quarter, compared to 188,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.28 million Retail Wireless subscribers. The decrease in net retail wireless subscriber losses resulted from a lower retail wireless churn rate, offset by lower gross new retail wireless subscriber activations. The second quarter was negatively impacted by net losses of government subsidized subscribers, including Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") subscribers, compared to net additions in the year ago quarter, primarily due to the ACP program funding concluding on June 1, 2024. Excluding the impact of net losses of government subsidized subscribers EchoStar added approximately 32,000 Retail Wireless subscribers in the second quarter.
- Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 23,000 in the second quarter, compared to 55,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 955,000 Broadband subscribers. The net broadband subscriber loss improvement was primarily due to the new EchoStar XXIV satellite service launch and increased subscriber demand for our new satellite service plans.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenue
|
Pay-TV
|
$ 2,676,284
|
$ 2,975,140
|
$ 5,402,862
|
$ 5,947,271
|
Retail Wireless
|
891,531
|
928,241
|
1,797,381
|
1,903,107
|
5G Network Deployment
|
35,514
|
19,079
|
65,018
|
37,986
|
Broadband and Satellite Services
|
394,011
|
453,110
|
776,597
|
892,706
|
All Other & Eliminations
|
(44,589)
|
(19,108)
|
(74,264)
|
(36,942)
|
Total
|
$ 3,952,751
|
$ 4,356,462
|
$ 7,967,594
|
$ 8,744,128
|
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
|
$ (205,591)
|
$ 212,662
|
$ (312,967)
|
$ 466,196
|
OIBDA
|
Pay-TV
|
$ 753,001
|
$ 818,265
|
$ 1,508,511
|
$ 1,596,073
|
Retail Wireless
|
(65,995)
|
(59,296)
|
(83,513)
|
(24,658)
|
5G Network Deployment
|
(313,018)
|
(278,475)
|
(646,582)
|
(514,451)
|
Broadband and Satellite Services
|
82,392
|
149,559
|
161,679
|
280,382
|
All Other & Eliminations
|
(14,224)
|
(7,191)
|
(27,783)
|
(13,392)
|
Total
|
$ 442,156
|
$ 622,862
|
$ 912,312
|
$ 1,323,954
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds (including capitalized
|
Pay-TV
|
$ 54,006
|
$ 67,630
|
$ 111,918
|
$ 103,193
|
Retail Wireless
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5G Network Deployment
|
560,468
|
1,183,891
|
1,109,641
|
2,054,933
|
Broadband and Satellite Services
|
56,559
|
49,016
|
127,170
|
93,087
|
All Other & Eliminations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$ 671,033
|
$ 1,300,537
|
$ 1,348,729
|
$ 2,251,213
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
|
For the Three
|
Pay-TV
|
Retail Wireless
|
5G Network
|
Broadband and
|
Consolidated
|
Eliminations
|
(In thousands)
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
$
|
667,752
|
$
|
(121,362)
|
$
|
(578,940)
|
$
|
(34,586)
|
$
|
1,767
|
$
|
(65,369)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
85,249
|
55,367
|
265,922
|
116,978
|
(15,991)
|
507,525
|
OIBDA
|
$
|
753,001
|
$
|
(65,995)
|
$
|
(313,018)
|
$
|
82,392
|
$
|
(14,224)
|
$
|
442,156
|
For the Three
|
Pay-TV
|
Retail Wireless
|
5G Network
|
Broadband and
|
Consolidated
|
Eliminations
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
$
|
720,792
|
$
|
(112,499)
|
$
|
(401,959)
|
$
|
43,847
|
$
|
2,048
|
$
|
252,229
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
97,473
|
53,203
|
123,484
|
105,712
|
(9,239)
|
370,633
|
OIBDA
|
$
|
818,265
|
$
|
(59,296)
|
$
|
(278,475)
|
$
|
149,559
|
$
|
(7,191)
|
$
|
622,862
|
For the Six
|
Pay-TV
|
Retail Wireless
|
5G Network
|
Broadband and
|
Consolidated
|
Eliminations
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
$
|
1,337,860
|
$
|
(195,779)
|
$
|
(1,149,691)
|
$
|
(74,140)
|
$
|
1,137
|
$
|
(80,613)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
170,651
|
112,266
|
503,109
|
235,819
|
(28,920)
|
992,925
|
OIBDA
|
$
|
1,508,511
|
$
|
(83,513)
|
$
|
(646,582)
|
$
|
161,679
|
$
|
(27,783)
|
$
|
912,312
|
For the Six
|
Pay-TV
|
Retail Wireless
|
5G Network
|
Broadband and
|
Consolidated
|
Eliminations
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
$
|
1,396,025
|
$
|
(130,706)
|
$
|
(735,562)
|
$
|
71,552
|
$
|
4,258
|
$
|
605,567
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
200,048
|
106,048
|
221,111
|
208,830
|
(17,650)
|
718,387
|
OIBDA
|
$
|
1,596,073
|
$
|
(24,658)
|
$
|
(514,451)
|
$
|
280,382
|
$
|
(13,392)
|
$
|
1,323,954
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended June 30, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Friday, August 9, 2024, at noon Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13748126) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
419,246
|
$
|
1,821,376
|
Marketable investment securities
|
101,331
|
623,044
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $107,498 and
|
1,052,855
|
1,122,139
|
Inventory
|
557,257
|
665,169
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
642,158
|
644,005
|
Other current assets
|
15,019
|
16,081
|
Total current assets
|
2,787,866
|
4,891,814
|
Noncurrent Assets:
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
|
143,429
|
118,065
|
Property and equipment, net
|
9,427,192
|
9,561,834
|
Regulatory authorizations, net
|
39,053,041
|
38,572,980
|
Other investments, net
|
243,191
|
314,370
|
Operating lease assets
|
3,137,306
|
3,065,448
|
Intangible assets, net
|
86,992
|
172,892
|
Other noncurrent assets, net
|
376,176
|
411,491
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
52,467,327
|
52,217,080
|
Total assets
|
$
|
55,255,193
|
$
|
57,108,894
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
655,455
|
$
|
774,011
|
Deferred revenue and other
|
670,439
|
754,658
|
Accrued programming
|
1,546,377
|
1,427,762
|
Accrued interest
|
289,302
|
297,678
|
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
1,732,389
|
1,717,826
|
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
2,082,919
|
3,046,654
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,976,881
|
8,018,589
|
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
|
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
19,678,708
|
19,717,266
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
4,975,164
|
5,014,309
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
3,115,265
|
3,121,307
|
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|
877,224
|
849,131
|
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
|
28,646,361
|
28,702,013
|
Total liabilities
|
35,623,242
|
36,720,602
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
438,382
|
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
|
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
|
140
|
140
|
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
|
131
|
131
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
8,326,880
|
8,301,979
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(179,126)
|
(160,056)
|
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|
11,425,016
|
11,737,983
|
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
19,573,041
|
19,880,177
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
58,910
|
69,733
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
19,631,951
|
19,949,910
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
$
|
55,255,193
|
$
|
57,108,894
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenue:
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
3,742,086
|
$
|
4,088,513
|
$
|
7,561,755
|
$
|
8,269,234
|
Equipment sales and other revenue
|
210,665
|
267,949
|
405,839
|
474,894
|
Total revenue
|
3,952,751
|
4,356,462
|
7,967,594
|
8,744,128
|
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
|
Cost of services
|
2,507,478
|
2,391,540
|
5,064,660
|
4,854,140
|
Cost of sales - equipment and other
|
408,093
|
583,498
|
771,176
|
1,103,558
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
595,024
|
758,562
|
1,219,446
|
1,459,334
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
507,525
|
370,633
|
992,925
|
718,387
|
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,142
|
Total costs and expenses
|
4,018,120
|
4,104,233
|
8,048,207
|
8,138,561
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(65,369)
|
252,229
|
(80,613)
|
605,567
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
Interest income, net
|
13,929
|
54,308
|
44,391
|
122,494
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
(81,166)
|
(21,648)
|
(180,574)
|
(41,681)
|
Other, net
|
(91,498)
|
34,068
|
(117,608)
|
(693)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(158,735)
|
66,728
|
(253,791)
|
80,120
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(224,104)
|
318,957
|
(334,404)
|
685,687
|
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
|
16,646
|
(86,265)
|
18,571
|
(180,150)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(207,458)
|
232,692
|
(315,833)
|
505,537
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
(1,867)
|
20,030
|
(2,866)
|
39,341
|
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
|
$
|
(205,591)
|
$
|
212,662
|
$
|
(312,967)
|
$
|
466,196
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:
|
Basic
|
271,592
|
270,818
|
271,555
|
270,328
|
Diluted
|
271,592
|
308,375
|
271,555
|
307,948
|
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
|
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
|
$
|
(0.76)
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
(1.15)
|
$
|
1.72
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
|
$
|
(0.76)
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
(1.15)
|
$
|
1.51
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(315,833)
|
$
|
505,537
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
992,925
|
718,387
|
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
|
—
|
3,142
|
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
|
49,312
|
(31,109)
|
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
|
—
|
36,974
|
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
|
19,693
|
27,306
|
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|
(35,300)
|
143,754
|
Changes in allowance for credit losses
|
33,108
|
1,531
|
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|
8,139
|
(3,356)
|
Other, net
|
192,710
|
67,120
|
Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net
|
(13,770)
|
69,820
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
930,984
|
1,539,106
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of marketable investment securities
|
(21,847)
|
(2,051,128)
|
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
|
501,512
|
1,917,860
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(866,922)
|
(1,700,818)
|
Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment
|
—
|
31,371
|
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
|
(481,807)
|
(581,766)
|
Proceeds from other debt investments
|
—
|
148,448
|
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
|
(1,104)
|
(1,771)
|
Sale of assets to CONX
|
26,719
|
—
|
Other, net
|
(4,716)
|
(13,286)
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
(848,165)
|
(2,251,090)
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
(52,758)
|
(53,514)
|
Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes
|
(951,170)
|
(1,582,181)
|
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
|
—
|
1,500,000
|
Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes
|
—
|
68,086
|
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock
|
1,832
|
8,297
|
Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo
|
(441,998)
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium
|
—
|
21,635
|
Other, net
|
2
|
(4,710)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
(1,444,092)
|
(42,387)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
(3,701)
|
3,483
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,364,974)
|
(750,888)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
1,911,601
|
2,561,803
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
546,627
|
$
|
1,810,915
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation
