EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) reported 2025 total revenue of $15.00 billion, compared to $15.83 billion in 2024.

Net loss attributable to EchoStar in 2025 totaled $14.50 billion, compared to $119.55 million in 2024. The net loss in 2025 was primarily attributable to non-cash asset impairments and other expenses totaling approximately $17.63 billion. The net loss in 2024 was positively impacted by a noncash gain totaling approximately $689 million related to our debt exchange offer and the resulting debt extinguishment. Excluding the tax affected impact of the noncash adjustments for 2025 and 2024, the net loss attributable to EchoStar would have been approximately $1.05 billion and $664 million, respectively. Diluted loss per share was $50.41 in 2025, compared to $0.44 in 2024.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 168,000 in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a decrease of approximately 253,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.00 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.02 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.98 million Sling TV subscribers.

Retail Wireless

Retail wireless subscribers decreased by approximately 9,000 in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to an increase of 90,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.51 million retail wireless subscribers.

Broadband and Satellite Services

Broadband subscribers decreased by approximately 44,000 in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a decrease of 59,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 739,000 broadband subscribers.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,













2025

2024

2025

2024





(in thousands)

Revenue

























Pay-TV

$ 2,358,321

$ 2,667,311

$ 9,700,480

$ 10,688,204

Wireless



957,633



900,867



3,795,675



3,594,197

Broadband and Satellite Services



399,794



412,482



1,456,052



1,575,788

Other



95,782



48,457



294,823



156,702

Eliminations



(15,516)



(62,179)



(242,041)



(189,375)

Total

$ 3,796,014

$ 3,966,938

$ 15,004,989

$ 15,825,516





























Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$ (1,207,183)

$ 335,233

$ (14,497,180)

$ (119,546)





























OIBDA

























Pay-TV

$ 684,407

$ 800,771

$ 2,688,094

$ 2,985,285

Wireless



(66,045)



(150,531)



(377,519)



(324,799)

Broadband and Satellite Services



(1,148,564)



102,690



(1,202,759)



341,895

Other



(37,348)



(336,676)



(17,203,413)



(1,313,995)

Eliminations



689



(19,110)



(42,000)



(62,263)

Total

$ (566,861)

$ 397,144

$ (16,137,597)

$ 1,626,123





























Adjusted OIBDA

























Pay-TV

$ 684,407

$ 800,771

$ 2,688,094

$ 2,985,285

Wireless



(66,045)



(150,531)



(377,519)



(324,799)

Broadband and Satellite Services



99,294



102,690



327,223



341,895

Other



(134,663)



(336,676)



(1,101,384)



(1,313,995)

Eliminations



689



(19,110)



(42,000)



(62,263)

Total

$ 583,682

$ 397,144

$ 1,494,414

$ 1,626,123





























Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including

capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)

























Pay-TV

$ 49,074

$ 53,198

$ 288,595

$ 218,473

Wireless



35,848



—



35,848



—

Broadband and Satellite Services



24,394



40,498



144,949



212,581

Other



48,782



559,333



1,172,649



2,065,570





$ 158,098

$ 653,029

$ 1,642,041

$ 2,496,624



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:





Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite

Services

Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total





For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

(In thousands)

Segment operating income (loss)

$ 626,858

$ (115,316)

$ (1,243,144)

$ (48,864)

$ 735

$ (779,731)

Depreciation and amortization



57,549



49,271



94,580



11,516



(46)



212,870

OIBDA



684,407



(66,045)



(1,148,564)



(37,348)



689



(566,861)

Impairments and other



—



—



1,247,858



(97,315)



—



1,150,543

Adjusted OIBDA

$ 684,407

$ (66,045)

$ 99,294

$ (134,663)

$ 689

$ 583,682









































For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 721,593

$ (168,420)

$ (7,645)

$ (603,954)

$ (4,264)

$ (62,690)

Depreciation and amortization



79,178



17,889



110,335



267,278



(14,846)



459,834

OIBDA



800,771



(150,531)



102,690



(336,676)



(19,110)



397,144

Impairments and other



—



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted OIBDA

$ 800,771

$ (150,531)

$ 102,690

$ (336,676)

$ (19,110)

$ 397,144





















































































Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite

Services

Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total





For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025

(In thousands)

Segment operating income (loss)

$ 2,425,228

$ (495,028)

$ (1,607,404)

$ (18,047,900)

$ 1,958

$ (17,723,146)

Depreciation and amortization



262,866



117,509



404,645



844,487



(43,958)



1,585,549

OIBDA



2,688,094



(377,519)



(1,202,759)



(17,203,413)



(42,000)



(16,137,597)

Impairments and other



—



—



1,529,982



16,102,029



—



17,632,011

Adjusted OIBDA

$ 2,688,094

$ (377,519)

$ 327,223

$ (1,101,384)

$ (42,000)

$ 1,494,414









































For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 2,647,954

$ (477,991)

$ (117,901)

$ (2,353,915)

$ (2,217)

$ (304,070)

Depreciation and amortization



337,331



153,192



459,796



1,039,920



(60,046)



1,930,193

OIBDA



2,985,285



(324,799)



341,895



(1,313,995)



(62,263)



1,626,123

Impairments and other



—



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted OIBDA

$ 2,985,285

$ (324,799)

$ 341,895

$ (1,313,995)

$ (62,263)

$ 1,626,123



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

Adjusted OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization" and "Impairments and other."

OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA, which are presented by segment above, are non-GAAP measures reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

We believe Adjusted OIBDA is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments as it excludes one-time, non-cash items that we do not consider to be reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)





















As of December 31,





2025

2024



Assets













Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,883,074

$ 4,305,393



Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

175,838



150,898



Marketable investment securities

1,100,891



1,242,036



Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $79,590 and

$82,628, respectively

1,273,849



1,198,731



Inventory

380,647



455,197



Prepaids and other assets

284,194



655,233



Other current assets

34,678



88,255



Total current assets

5,133,171



8,095,743



















Noncurrent Assets:













Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

176,203



169,627



Property and equipment, net

2,243,515



9,187,132



Regulatory authorizations, net

34,548,952



39,442,166



Other investments, net

194,046



202,327



Operating lease assets

214,549



3,260,768



Intangible assets, net

54,413



74,939



Other noncurrent assets, net

451,506



505,985



Total noncurrent assets

37,883,184



52,842,944



Total assets $ 43,016,355

$ 60,938,687



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)













Current Liabilities:













Trade accounts payable $ 541,706

$ 740,984



Deferred revenue and other

639,173



650,940



Accrued programming

1,224,222



1,339,072



Accrued interest

309,462



352,499



Other accrued expenses and liabilities

2,327,587



1,804,516



Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations

7,321,269



943,029



Total current liabilities

12,363,419



5,831,040



















Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:













Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion

18,658,602



25,660,288



Deferred tax liabilities, net

598,590



4,988,653



Operating lease liabilities

4,137,269



3,211,407



Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities

1,446,477



1,002,074



Total long-term obligations, net of current portion

24,840,938



34,862,422



Total liabilities

37,204,357



40,693,462



















Commitments and Contingencies





























Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):













Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,

159,266,457 and 155,048,676 shares issued, 157,477,437 and 155,048,676

shares outstanding, respectively

159



155



Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,

131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding

131



131



Additional paid-in capital

8,875,937



8,768,360



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(183,188)



(195,711)



Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(2,878,743)



11,618,437



Treasury stock, at cost, 1,789,020 shares

(48,512)



—



Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)

5,765,784



20,191,372



Noncontrolling interests

46,214



53,853



Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

5,811,998



20,245,225



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 43,016,355

$ 60,938,687







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)























For the Years Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2023

Revenue:

















Service revenue $ 14,023,730

$ 14,956,126

$ 16,145,763

Equipment sales and other revenue

981,259



869,390



869,835

Total revenue

15,004,989



15,825,516



17,015,598





















Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):

















Cost of services

9,445,223



10,135,622



9,510,427

Cost of sales - equipment and other

1,685,099



1,636,955



2,434,904

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,380,253



2,426,816



2,989,154

Depreciation and amortization

1,585,549



1,930,193



1,597,923

Impairments and other

17,632,011



-



761,099

Total costs and expenses

32,728,135



16,129,586



17,293,507





















Operating income (loss)

(17,723,146)



(304,070)



(277,909)





















Other Income (Expense):

















Interest income

228,733



116,625



207,374

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(1,521,713)



(481,622)



(90,357)

Other, net

122,812



593,497



(1,770,792)

Total other income (expense)

(1,170,168)



228,500



(1,653,775)





















Income (loss) before income taxes

(18,893,314)



(75,570)



(1,931,684)

Income tax (provision) benefit, net

4,386,375



(48,945)



296,860

Net income (loss)

(14,506,939)



(124,515)



(1,634,824)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(9,759)



(4,969)



67,233

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (14,497,180)

$ (119,546)

$ (1,702,057)





















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common

stock:

















Basic

287,589



274,079



270,842

Diluted

287,589



274,079



270,842





















Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:

















Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar $ (50.41)

$ (0.44)

$ (6.28)

Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar $ (50.41)

$ (0.44)

$ (6.28)







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)



























For the Years Ended December 31,





2025

2024

2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



















Net income (loss)

$ (14,506,939)

$ (124,515)

$ (1,634,824)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization



1,585,549



1,930,193



1,597,923

Impairments and other



17,632,011



—



761,099

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) and impairments on investments and other



(1,562)



73,217



(46,888)

Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



—



—



1,693,387

Asset sales and other losses (gains)



(100,028)



(50,418)



—

EchoStar exchange offers debt extinguishment losses (gains)



—



(688,661)



—

Non-cash, stock-based compensation



36,272



36,383



51,514

Interest expense paid in kind on long-term debt



95,120



30,439



—

Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(4,412,902)



28,281



(337,222)

Changes in allowance for credit losses



(3,038)



8,238



14,600

Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



(50,654)



12,555



15,825

Other, net



60,359



151,299



(10,305)

Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities:



















Trade accounts receivable



(28,546)



9,569



61,279

Prepaid and accrued income taxes



(10,431)



43,430



15,836

Inventory



59,368



189,648



(37,981)

Other operating assets and operating liabilities



7,895



(129,046)



95,741

Trade accounts payable



(130,828)



108,982



4,108

Deferred revenue and other



(11,313)



(103,718)



(78,555)

Accrued programming and other accrued expenses



(319,707)



(273,179)



267,110

Net cash flows from operating activities



(99,374)



1,252,697



2,432,647























Cash Flows From Investing Activities:



















Purchases of marketable investment securities



(3,069,138)



(1,253,543)



(2,407,546)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



3,228,293



573,031



3,710,544

Purchases of property and equipment



(965,730)



(1,544,877)



(3,100,921)

Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



—



—



38,611

Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(676,311)



(951,747)



(1,162,473)

Proceeds from other debt investments



—



—



148,448

Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



—



(1,104)



(2,009)

Sale of assets to CONX



—



26,719



—

Liberty Puerto Rico asset sale



—



95,435



—

Sale of Fiber business



47,207



—



—

Other, net



31,073



7,736



(33,386)

Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,404,606)



(3,048,350)



(2,808,732)























Cash Flows From Financing Activities:



















Repayment of debt, finance lease and other obligations



(70,063)



(108,961)



(121,981)

Redemption and repurchases of debt



(974,037)



(2,933,714)



(1,643,469)

Proceeds from issuance of debt



150,000



7,886,000



1,500,000

Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



(946)



(316,789)



21,635

Proceeds from issuance of PIPE shares



—



400,000



—

Early debt redemption gains (losses)



11,465



—



73,024

Class A common stock repurchases



(48,512)



—



—

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee

Stock Purchase Plan



49,199



4,192



10,598

Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



—



(441,998)



—

Purchase of Northstar Manager, LLC's ownership interest in Northstar Spectrum



—



—



(109,432)

Other, net



(27,419)



(5,153)



(7,496)

Net cash flows from financing activities



(910,313)



4,483,577



(277,121)























Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



2,644



(5,721)



3,004























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(2,411,649)



2,682,203



(650,202)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,593,804



1,911,601



2,561,803

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,182,155

$ 4,593,804

$ 1,911,601



