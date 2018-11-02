EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $533.0 million.
  • Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $16.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $16.1 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.17.  Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $4.7 million. Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.12.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of $220.2 million, including net gains on investments of $4.7 million.  Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $215.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $1,560.7 million.
  • Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $73.0 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $71.7 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.74. Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $33.4 million. Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.40.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of $671.7 million, including net gains on investments of $33.4 million.  Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $638.2 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

  • Approximately 1,332,000 Hughes broadband subscribers as of September 30, 2018.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Revenue

Hughes

$

444,762

$

380,061

$

1,271,886

$

1,072,143

EchoStar Satellite Services

84,007

97,093

276,185

295,785

Corporate & Other

4,184

4,079

12,631

11,532

Total

$

532,953

$

481,233

$

1,560,702

$

1,379,460

EBITDA

Hughes

$

164,135

$

131,817

$

452,982

$

342,693

EchoStar Satellite Services

72,156

78,345

238,789

241,873

Corporate & Other:

Corporate overhead, operating and other

(21,076)

(14,772)

(50,641)

(44,386)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

416

4,381

(2,651)

15,620

Gains and losses on investments, net

4,549

20,090

33,171

32,238

Sub-total

(16,111)

9,699

(20,121)

3,472

Total

$

220,180

$

219,861

$

671,650

$

588,038

Net income from continuing operations

$

16,502

$

35,855

$

73,015

$

73,221

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(654)

6,454

Net income

$

16,502

$

35,201

$

73,015

$

79,675

Expenditures for property and equipment from continuing operations

$

167,155

$

192,131

$

337,729

$

410,145

The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP measurements.

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Net income

$

16,502

$

35,201

$

73,015

$

79,675

Interest income and expense, net

40,737

43,634

130,134

126,156

Income tax provision, net

12,836

6,082

25,235

9,073

Depreciation and amortization

150,555

134,822

444,558

379,939

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations

654

(6,454)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(450)

(532)

(1,292)

(351)

EBITDA

$

220,180

$

219,861

$

671,650

$

588,038

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests."  EBITDA is not determined in accordance with US GAAP.  EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP.  Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID # 1087737.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:   SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,597,295

$

2,431,456

Marketable investment securities, at fair value

1,842,875

814,161

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

217,524

196,840

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

11,065

43,295

Inventory

70,061

83,595

Prepaids and deposits

56,149

54,533

Other current assets

17,222

91,671

Total current assets

3,812,191

3,715,551

Noncurrent assets:

Property and equipment, net

3,442,537

3,465,471

Regulatory authorizations, net

525,595

536,936

Goodwill

504,173

504,173

Other intangible assets, net

47,912

58,955

Investments in unconsolidated entities

160,669

161,427

Other receivables - DISH Network

94,503

92,687

Other noncurrent assets, net

262,866

214,814

Total noncurrent assets

5,038,255

5,034,463

Total assets

$

8,850,446

$

8,750,014

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

119,235

$

108,406

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

1,411

4,753

Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations

1,030,088

40,631

Contract liabilities

74,135

65,959

Accrued interest

57,589

47,616

Accrued compensation

41,341

47,756

Accrued taxes

16,681

16,122

Accrued expenses and other

72,464

82,647

Total current liabilities

1,412,944

413,890

Noncurrent liabilities:

Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net

2,582,819

3,594,213

Deferred tax liabilities, net

471,259

436,023

Other noncurrent liabilities

124,694

128,503

Total noncurrent liabilities

3,178,772

4,158,739

Total liabilities

4,591,716

4,572,629

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of September 30, 2018
  and December 31, 2017

Common stock, $.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:

Class A common stock, $.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,080,228 shares issued and 48,547,910
  shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 53,663,859 shares issued and 48,131,541 shares outstanding at
  December 31, 2017

54

54

Class B convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and
  outstanding at each of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

48

48

Class C convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at
  each of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

Class D common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of
  September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

Additional paid-in capital

3,694,682

3,669,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(160,947)

(130,154)

Accumulated earnings

808,330

721,316

Treasury stock, at cost

(98,162)

(98,162)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

4,244,005

4,162,563

Other noncontrolling interests

14,725

14,822

Total stockholders' equity

4,258,730

4,177,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,850,446

$

8,750,014

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands)

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue:

Services and other revenue - DISH Network

$

87,859

$

111,135

$

291,835

$

339,824

Services and other revenue - other

388,248

310,973

1,118,733

865,817

Equipment revenue

56,846

59,125

150,134

173,819

Total revenue

532,953

481,233

1,560,702

1,379,460

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and
  amortization)

152,011

143,048

451,913

416,463

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and
  amortization)

46,318

47,644

127,254

141,839

Selling, general and administrative expenses

107,490

91,003

313,839

263,820

Research and development expenses

6,544

8,302

20,328

23,444

Depreciation and amortization

150,555

134,822

444,558

379,939

Total costs and expenses

462,918

424,819

1,357,892

1,225,505

Operating income

70,035

56,414

202,810

153,955

Other income (expense):

Interest income

21,349

12,012

56,237

30,342

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(62,086)

(55,646)

(186,371)

(156,498)

Gains and losses on investments, net

4,693

20,090

33,426

30,664

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

416

4,381

(2,651)

15,620

Other, net

(5,069)

4,686

(5,201)

8,211

Total other income (expense), net

(40,697)

(14,477)

(104,560)

(71,661)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

29,338

41,937

98,250

82,294

Income tax provision, net

(12,836)

(6,082)

(25,235)

(9,073)

Net income from continuing operations

16,502

35,855

73,015

73,221

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(654)

6,454

Net income

16,502

35,201

73,015

79,675

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

450

532

1,292

351

Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation

16,052

34,669

71,723

79,324

Less: Net loss attributable to Hughes Retail Preferred
Tracking Stock

(1,209)

Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation
common stock

$

16,052

$

34,669

$

71,723

$

80,533

Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:

Basic earnings from continuing operations per share

$

0.17

$

0.37

$

0.75

$

0.78

Total basic earnings per share

$

0.17

$

0.36

$

0.75

$

0.84

Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share

$

0.17

$

0.36

$

0.74

$

0.77

Total diluted earnings per share

$

0.17

$

0.36

$

0.74

$

0.83

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

For the nine months ended September 30,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

73,015

$

79,675

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

444,558

391,598

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net

2,651

(14,461)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

5,910

5,479

Gains and losses on investments, net

(33,524)

(30,664)

Stock-based compensation

7,771

7,169

Deferred tax provision

22,357

7,924

Dividends received from unconsolidated entity

5,000

15,000

Proceeds from sale of trading securities

8,922

Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net:

Trade accounts receivable, net

(35,811)

5,088

Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network

32,323

225,963

Inventory

10,667

(26,231)

Other current assets

(5,569)

(11,392)

Trade accounts payable

2,536

(64,553)

Trade accounts payable - DISH Network

(3,342)

2,534

Accrued expenses and other

19,450

13,268

Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net

(16,123)

(23,474)

Other, net

12,043

91

Net cash flows from operating activities

543,912

591,936

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of marketable investment securities

(2,323,090)

(319,912)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

1,331,225

375,890

Expenditures for property and equipment

(415,253)

(422,661)

Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment

77,524

Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity

1,558

17,781

Expenditures for externally marketed software

(24,568)

(25,447)

Other

(991)

Net cash flows from investing activities

(1,353,595)

(374,349)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations

(27,764)

(26,394)

Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised

4,424

33,156

Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

7,428

6,938

Cash exchanged for Tracking Stock

(651)

Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(4,601)

(4,583)

Other, net

(530)

201

Net cash flows from financing activities

(21,043)

8,667

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(3,449)

1,014

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts

(834,175)

227,268

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period

2,432,249

2,571,866

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$

1,598,074

$

2,799,134

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

170,303

$

137,955

Cash paid for income taxes

$

3,369

$

10,071

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

http://www.EchoStar.com

