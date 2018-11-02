EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $533.0 million .

. Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $16.5 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $16.1 million , and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $4.7 million . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.12 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted earnings per share of . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been . Consolidated EBITDA of $220.2 million , including net gains on investments of $4.7 million . Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $215.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $1,560.7 million .

. Consolidated net income from continuing operations of $73.0 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $71.7 million , and diluted earnings per share of $0.74 . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of $33.4 million . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.40 .

, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of , and diluted earnings per share of . Included in these amounts are net gains on investments of . Excluding these net gains, diluted earnings per share would have been . Consolidated EBITDA of $671.7 million , including net gains on investments of $33.4 million . Excluding these net gains, EBITDA would have been $638.2 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Additional Highlights:

Approximately 1,332,000 Hughes broadband subscribers as of September 30, 2018 .

. Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2018 .

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Revenue Hughes $ 444,762 $ 380,061 $ 1,271,886 $ 1,072,143 EchoStar Satellite Services 84,007 97,093 276,185 295,785 Corporate & Other 4,184 4,079 12,631 11,532 Total $ 532,953 $ 481,233 $ 1,560,702 $ 1,379,460 EBITDA Hughes $ 164,135 $ 131,817 $ 452,982 $ 342,693 EchoStar Satellite Services 72,156 78,345 238,789 241,873 Corporate & Other: Corporate overhead, operating and other (21,076) (14,772) (50,641) (44,386) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net 416 4,381 (2,651) 15,620 Gains and losses on investments, net 4,549 20,090 33,171 32,238 Sub-total (16,111) 9,699 (20,121) 3,472 Total $ 220,180 $ 219,861 $ 671,650 $ 588,038 Net income from continuing operations $ 16,502 $ 35,855 $ 73,015 $ 73,221 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — (654) — 6,454 Net income $ 16,502 $ 35,201 $ 73,015 $ 79,675 Expenditures for property and equipment from continuing operations $ 167,155 $ 192,131 $ 337,729 $ 410,145

The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP measurements.

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 16,502 $ 35,201 $ 73,015 $ 79,675 Interest income and expense, net 40,737 43,634 130,134 126,156 Income tax provision, net 12,836 6,082 25,235 9,073 Depreciation and amortization 150,555 134,822 444,558 379,939 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations — 654 — (6,454) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (450) (532) (1,292) (351) EBITDA $ 220,180 $ 219,861 $ 671,650 $ 588,038

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income and expense, net," "Income tax provision (benefit), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests." EBITDA is not determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA is reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure as a measure of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and is appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID # 1087737.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,597,295 $ 2,431,456 Marketable investment securities, at fair value 1,842,875 814,161 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net 217,524 196,840 Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network 11,065 43,295 Inventory 70,061 83,595 Prepaids and deposits 56,149 54,533 Other current assets 17,222 91,671 Total current assets 3,812,191 3,715,551 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 3,442,537 3,465,471 Regulatory authorizations, net 525,595 536,936 Goodwill 504,173 504,173 Other intangible assets, net 47,912 58,955 Investments in unconsolidated entities 160,669 161,427 Other receivables - DISH Network 94,503 92,687 Other noncurrent assets, net 262,866 214,814 Total noncurrent assets 5,038,255 5,034,463 Total assets $ 8,850,446 $ 8,750,014 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 119,235 $ 108,406 Trade accounts payable - DISH Network 1,411 4,753 Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations 1,030,088 40,631 Contract liabilities 74,135 65,959 Accrued interest 57,589 47,616 Accrued compensation 41,341 47,756 Accrued taxes 16,681 16,122 Accrued expenses and other 72,464 82,647 Total current liabilities 1,412,944 413,890 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net 2,582,819 3,594,213 Deferred tax liabilities, net 471,259 436,023 Other noncurrent liabilities 124,694 128,503 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,178,772 4,158,739 Total liabilities 4,591,716 4,572,629 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of September 30, 2018

and December 31, 2017 — — Common stock, $.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized: Class A common stock, $.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,080,228 shares issued and 48,547,910

shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and 53,663,859 shares issued and 48,131,541 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2017 54 54 Class B convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and

outstanding at each of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 48 48 Class C convertible common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at

each of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Class D common stock, $.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at each of

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Additional paid-in capital 3,694,682 3,669,461 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (160,947) (130,154) Accumulated earnings 808,330 721,316 Treasury stock, at cost (98,162) (98,162) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity 4,244,005 4,162,563 Other noncontrolling interests 14,725 14,822 Total stockholders' equity 4,258,730 4,177,385 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,850,446 $ 8,750,014

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Services and other revenue - DISH Network $ 87,859 $ 111,135 $ 291,835 $ 339,824 Services and other revenue - other 388,248 310,973 1,118,733 865,817 Equipment revenue 56,846 59,125 150,134 173,819 Total revenue 532,953 481,233 1,560,702 1,379,460 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 152,011 143,048 451,913 416,463 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization) 46,318 47,644 127,254 141,839 Selling, general and administrative expenses 107,490 91,003 313,839 263,820 Research and development expenses 6,544 8,302 20,328 23,444 Depreciation and amortization 150,555 134,822 444,558 379,939 Total costs and expenses 462,918 424,819 1,357,892 1,225,505 Operating income 70,035 56,414 202,810 153,955 Other income (expense): Interest income 21,349 12,012 56,237 30,342 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (62,086) (55,646) (186,371) (156,498) Gains and losses on investments, net 4,693 20,090 33,426 30,664 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net 416 4,381 (2,651) 15,620 Other, net (5,069) 4,686 (5,201) 8,211 Total other income (expense), net (40,697) (14,477) (104,560) (71,661) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 29,338 41,937 98,250 82,294 Income tax provision, net (12,836) (6,082) (25,235) (9,073) Net income from continuing operations 16,502 35,855 73,015 73,221 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — (654) — 6,454 Net income 16,502 35,201 73,015 79,675 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 450 532 1,292 351 Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation 16,052 34,669 71,723 79,324 Less: Net loss attributable to Hughes Retail Preferred

Tracking Stock — — — (1,209) Net income attributable to EchoStar Corporation

common stock $ 16,052 $ 34,669 $ 71,723 $ 80,533 Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock: Basic earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.17 $ 0.37 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 Total basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.36 $ 0.75 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.17 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 Total diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 $ 0.83

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 73,015 $ 79,675 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 444,558 391,598 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net 2,651 (14,461) Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,910 5,479 Gains and losses on investments, net (33,524) (30,664) Stock-based compensation 7,771 7,169 Deferred tax provision 22,357 7,924 Dividends received from unconsolidated entity 5,000 15,000 Proceeds from sale of trading securities — 8,922 Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net: Trade accounts receivable, net (35,811) 5,088 Trade accounts receivable - DISH Network 32,323 225,963 Inventory 10,667 (26,231) Other current assets (5,569) (11,392) Trade accounts payable 2,536 (64,553) Trade accounts payable - DISH Network (3,342) 2,534 Accrued expenses and other 19,450 13,268 Changes in noncurrent assets and noncurrent liabilities, net (16,123) (23,474) Other, net 12,043 91 Net cash flows from operating activities 543,912 591,936 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investment securities (2,323,090) (319,912) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities 1,331,225 375,890 Expenditures for property and equipment (415,253) (422,661) Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment 77,524 — Sale of investment in unconsolidated entity 1,558 17,781 Expenditures for externally marketed software (24,568) (25,447) Other (991) — Net cash flows from investing activities (1,353,595) (374,349) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt and capital lease obligations (27,764) (26,394) Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised 4,424 33,156 Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan 7,428 6,938 Cash exchanged for Tracking Stock — (651) Repayment of in-orbit incentive obligations (4,601) (4,583) Other, net (530) 201 Net cash flows from financing activities (21,043) 8,667 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,449) 1,014 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts (834,175) 227,268 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period 2,432,249 2,571,866 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period $ 1,598,074 $ 2,799,134 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 170,303 $ 137,955 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,369 $ 10,071

